Randgold Resources Ld - Report on Payments to Govts

12:40 Uhr  |  Accesswire

REPORT ON PAYMENTS TO GOVERNMENTS FOR THE YEAR 2017

JERSEY, CHANNEL ISLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2018 / Randgold Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ: GOLD) (LSE: RRS) today provides information in accordance with DTR 4.3A of the Disclosure and Transparency Rules of the United Kingdom's Financial Conduct Authority in respect of payments made to governments by Randgold Resources Ltd. and its subsidiary undertakings for the year ended 31 December 2017.

This report is prepared in accordance with United Kingdom's Reports on Payments to Governments Regulations 2014 (as amended) ("UK Regulations") and the basis of preparation is summarised below. The report is available for download from: http://www.randgoldresources.com/regulatory-releases.

Basis of Preparation - Report on Payments to Governments for the year ended 31 December 2017

Reporting entities

In line with UK Regulations, this report includes payments to governments made by Randgold Resources Ltd. and its subsidiary undertakings (together "Randgold"). Payments made by entities over which Randgold Resources Ltd. has joint control (including Société des Mines de Morila SA and Kibali Goldmines SA) are excluded from the report.

Activities

Payments made by Randgold to governments arising from activities involving the exploration, prospection, discovery, development and extraction of minerals ("extractive activities") are disclosed within this report. As extractive and processing activities are unable to be reported separately, associated payments related to both activities have been disclosed in full.

Government

Government includes any national, regional or local authority of a country and includes a department, agency or entity that is a subsidiary of a government or entity that is controlled by such authority.

Project

Payments are reported at a project level except those payments which cannot be attributed to a specific project and therefore are reported at an entity level. Project is defined in the UK Regulations as being the operational activities which are governed by a single contract, license, lease, concession or similar legal agreement and form the basis for payment liabilities with a government. If such agreements are substantially interconnected, those agreements shall be treated for the purposes of the UK Regulations as a single project. Substantially interconnected means forming part of operationally and geographically integrated contracts, licenses, leases or concessions or related agreements with substantially similar terms which are signed with a government giving rise to payment liabilities. Indicators of integration include, but are not limited to, geographic proximity, the use of shared infrastructure and common operational management.

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the associated PDF document.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/0686T_1-2018-6-29.pdf

RANDGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED
Incorporated in Jersey, Channel Islands
Reg. No. 62686
LSE Trading Symbol: RRS
NASDAQ Trading Symbol: GOLD

SOURCE: Randgold Resources Ld


