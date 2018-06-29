Equinox Gold Annual & Special General Meeting and Investor Update

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 29, 2018 -- Equinox Gold Corp. (TSX-V:EQX) (OTC:EQXGF) (“Equinox Gold” or the “Company”) will hold its annual and special general meeting (“AGM”) on July 26, 2018 commencing at 1:00 pm PDT, followed by an investor update.

Investor Update Conference Call and Webcast

Equinox Gold will host a conference call and webcast for the investor update portion of the meeting, commencing at 1:30 pm PDT. Ross Beaty, Equinox Gold’s Chairman, and Christian Milau, Equinox Gold’s Chief Executive Officer, will discuss the Company’s business strategy and objectives and provide an update on activities underway at the Company’s Aurizona Gold Mine in Brazil and Castle Mountain Gold Mine in California.

Investors who cannot attend the meeting in person are invited to join the conference call or webcast and will have an opportunity to ask questions of Equinox Gold’s Chairman, CEO and executive team.

Attend in person Suite 2600, 595 Burrard Street Vancouver, BC Conference call Toll-free in U.S. and Canada: 1-800-319-4610 International callers: +1 604-638-5340 Webcast www.equinoxgold.com

Meeting Materials

The record date for the AGM was June 18, 2018. The Information Circular, Notice of Meeting and accompanying meeting materials have been mailed to shareholders of record and are now available on the Company’s website at www.equinoxgold.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold is a Canadian mining company with a multi-million-ounce gold resource base, near-term and growing gold production from two past-producing mines in Brazil and California, and a diverse portfolio of gold and copper assets in North and South America. Construction is underway at the Company’s Aurizona Gold Mine in Brazil with the objective of pouring gold by year-end 2018, and a prefeasibility study is underway at the Company’s Castle Mountain Gold Mine in California with the objective of restarting production. The Company’s plan to transfer all of its copper assets to a newly incorporated company named Solaris Copper Inc. will be voted on at the AGM. Further information about Equinox Gold’s current portfolio of assets and long-term growth strategy is available at www.equinoxgold.com or by email at ir@equinoxgold.com.

Cautionary Notes and Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as such term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This document contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively “forward-looking statements”). The use of the words “will”, “strategy”, “objective”, “plans”, “underway” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding construction activities underway at Aurizona, the Castle Mountain prefeasibility study, the planned transfer of copper assets to Solaris Copper Inc. (“Solaris Copper”), and the growth potential of the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements and/or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements since the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements, including the risks, uncertainties and other factors identified in the Company’s periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators, and assumptions made with regard to the Company’s ability to complete construction at Aurizona on budget or at all, and the timing to achieve production; the Company’s ability to complete the Castle Mountain prefeasibility study and the results of the study; the Company’s ability to recommence production at Castle Mountain; the pending shareholder vote and final court approval regarding the transfer of copper assets to Solaris Copper; the Company’s ability to achieve the anticipated benefits from the transfer of assets to Solaris Copper; and the Company’s ability to achieve its expected growth and production potential. Furthermore, the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as at the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake any obligations to publicly update and/or revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of additional information, future events and/or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.