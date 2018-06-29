Group Eleven Provides Results of Annual General Meeting

Vancouver, Canada / June 29, 2018 - Group Eleven Resources Corp. . (TSX.V: ZNG; FRA: 3GE; OTCQB: GRLVF) ("Group Eleven" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that all resolutions were passed by the requisite majority at its annual general and special meeting held in Vancouver, British Columbia on May 23, 2018.

A total of 22,258,016 common shares were represented at the AGM, representing 37.2% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares as at the record date.

All of the matters submitted to the shareholders for approval as set out in the Company's notice of meeting and information circular dated May 1, 2018, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the AGM.

Shareholders voted in favour of setting the number of directors at four. The following four incumbent directors were re-elected: Alessandro Bitelli, Daniel MacInnis, Bart Jaworski and Brendan Cahill.

Davidson & Co., Chartered Accountants were re-appointed as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and shareholders approved the Company's 2018 10% rolling stock option plan. A special resolution was also passed amending the Company's articles to adopt provisions requiring advance notice for the future nomination of directors.

Following the annual general and special meeting, the board of directors re-appointed Bart Jaworski as CEO, Shaun Heinrichs as CFO, David Furlong as COO, John P. Barry as VP Exploration Strategy, Daniel MacInnis as Chairman (Independent) and Sheryl Dhillon as Corporate Secretary.

About Group Eleven Resources

Group Eleven Resources Corp. (TSX.V: ZNG, FRA: 3GE and OTC: GRLVF) is focused on zinc exploration in Ireland. The Company's large land package (99 prospecting licenses totaling 3,200 square kilometres) allows Group Eleven to leverage new geological thinking and geophysical technology to systematically rethink key aspects of the Irish zinc district. Key projects include Ballinalack (with Joint Venture partner Nonfemet), Stonepark (with Joint Venture partner Connemara Mining), Silvermines (100%) and Tralee (100%). The Company's team includes accomplished mining professionals with direct experience in finding mines, building companies and exploring Irish zinc deposits.

Additional information about the Company is available at www.groupelevenresources.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Bart Jaworski, P.Geo.

Chief Executive Officer

