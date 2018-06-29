Mirasol Announces Change of CFO

VANCOUVER, June 29, 2018 /CNW/ - Mirasol Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: MRZ) (OTCPK: MRZLF) (the "Company" or "Mirasol") announces the appointment of Mathew Lee as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") effective July 1st, 2018.

Mr. Lee is a Chartered Accountant with a Bachelor of Commerce Degree from the University of British Columbia and is a member of the Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia ("CPABC"). He has more than 10 years' experience of both public and private company operations and has worked in various industries including financial services and mineral resource sectors.

Stephen Nano, CEO of Mirasol stated: "We are pleased to have Mr. Lee join the Mirasol team. His broad experience will be a valuable asset to the Company".

Mahesh Liyanage, the Company's retiring CFO will complete his tenure with the Mirasol effective June 30th 2018. Stephen Nano and the Board of Directors would like to thank Mr. Liyanage for his dedicated service as CFO and for his many valued contributions to Mirasol. The Company wishes Mr. Liyanage the best in all future undertakings.

About Mirasol Resources Ltd:

Mirasol is a premier project generation company that is focused on the discovery and development of profitable precious metal and copper deposits. Mirasol employs an integrated generative and on-ground exploration approach, combining leading-edge technologies and experienced exploration geoscientists to maximize the potential for discovery. Mirasol is in a strong financial position and has a significant portfolio of exploration projects located within the Tertiary Age Mineral belts of Chile and the Jurassic age Au+Ag district of Santa Cruz Province Argentina.

