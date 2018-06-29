Galantas Annual General and Special Meeting concludes with all resolutions passed

TORONTO, June 29, 2018 -- Galantas Gold Corp. (Galantas or the company) (TSXV:GAL) (AIM:GAL) is pleased to report that all matters proposed by management, including the election of management’s nominees for the board of directors, were approved at the company at the Galantas Annual General and Special Meeting held in Toronto, June 28, 2018.



It was recorded that a total of 55.4% of the total shares voted, with 99.97 percent of votes voted in favour of management recommendations except for the appointment of the auditor, when 100% were in favour.

It was noted that annual financial statements had been mailed or made available to shareholders or shareholders nominees.

Galantas Gold Corp. is developing an underground gold mine in Northern Ireland. A former recent producer from an open pit, it has an existing processing plant and tailings facility in place.

Enquiries : Galantas Gold Corp.

L. Jack Gunter P.Eng – Chairman, Roland Phelps C.Eng – President & CEO

Email: info@galantas.com Telephone: (UK) +44 (0) 2882 241100

Website: www.galantas.com

Grant Thornton UK LLP (AIM Nominated Advisor)

Philip Secrett, Richard Tonthat: Telephone: +44(0)20 7383 5100

Whitman Howard Ltd (Broker & Corporate Adviser)

Nick Lovering, Grant Barker: Telephone: +44(0)20 7659 1234



