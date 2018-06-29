Nevada Copper Announces Upsize and Terms of Offering

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 29, 2018 -- Nevada Copper Corp. (TSX:NCU) (“Nevada Copper” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that in connection with its previously announced offering of common shares of the Company (the “Common Shares”), due to significant demand from institutional and retail investors, it has upsized the offering from $80 million to $96 million (the “Offering”). The net proceeds from the Offering will be used to swiftly advance Nevada Copper’s underground project to first production, and to continue to develop the re-engineered open pit project, at its 100%-owned, fully-permitted Pumpkin Hollow Project in Nevada.



Matt Gili, President and Chief Executive Officer of Nevada Copper, stated:

“We are very pleased with the strong demand from investors to participate in the offering, and would like to thank our existing shareholders and new institutional and retail investors for their support. Delivery of the Pumpkin Hollow underground project and the execution of our strategy of capital-efficient phased growth from our base in Nevada remains our key focus, and this financing is a major milestone in achieving this objective.”

In connection with the Offering, the Company has entered into an underwriting agreement with a syndicate of underwriters led by National Bank Financial Inc., BMO Capital Markets, RBC Capital Markets and Scotiabank acting as joint bookrunners, and including Numis Securities Limited, TD Securities Inc. and Haywood Securities Inc. (collectively, the “Underwriters”), to sell 160,000,000 Common Shares at a price of $0.60 per Common Share, for aggregate gross proceeds of $96,000,000. A final Prospectus Supplement will be filed with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces of Canada, other than Québec.

The Company has also granted the Underwriters an over-allotment option to purchase additional Common Shares in an amount up to 15% of the number of Common Shares sold pursuant to the Offering, exercisable in whole or in part at any time up to 30 days from the closing of the Offering. Closing of the Offering is expected to occur on or about July 9, 2018.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, (the “U.S. Securities Act”) or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Advisors and Counsel

Arlington Group Asset Management Limited acted as corporate advisor in respect of the Offering. Torys LLP acted as legal counsel to the Company and Stikeman Elliott LLP acted as legal counsel to the Underwriters.

About Nevada Copper

Nevada Copper (TSX:NCU) owns Pumpkin Hollow – the only major, shovel-ready and fully-permitted copper project in North America. Located in Nevada, USA, Pumpkin Hollow has substantial reserves and resources including copper, gold and silver.

Its two fully-permitted projects include: the high-grade Pumpkin Hollow underground mine which is expected to move into construction shortly with a view to near-term commencement of copper production; and the Pumpkin Hollow open pit, a large-scale copper deposit which is currently undergoing an optimization program to target a reduced-capex, staged-development approach.

