DIOS Closes $416,000 Hard Cash Private Placement

MONTREAL, June 29, 2018 -- Management of DIOS EXPLORATION INC. is pleased to report closing of non-brokered private placements with four Quebec Venture Capital Funds for gross proceeds of $416,000 by issuing a total of 4,622,222 units at $0.09 per unit. Each unit comprises one Common Share of DIOS at $0.09 per share and one warrant, each warrant entitling its holder thereof to subscribe for one Common Share of DIOS at $0.11 per share during a 24 month period. The securities issued are subject to a four-month hold period.



DIOS will use the proceeds to pursue exploration work this summer on flagship AU33 gold project (recent drilling discovery of 6 meter true width returning 3.26 grams gold per tonne: 2 g/t Au over 11 m), as well as on promising Clarkie Gold project along Eleonore gold mine – Cheechoo corridor and on K2 gold-silver-copper, James Bay Eeyou Istchee, Quebec and also for working capital purposes.

As a result of the private placements, there are 62,302,740 Common Shares of DIOS issued and outstanding.

These private placement closings were carried out pursuant to prospectus exemptions of applicable securities laws and is subject to final acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

