Tahoe to Announce Second Quarter and First Half 2018 Results on August 1, 2018

Tahoe Resources Inc. (“Tahoe”) (TSX: THO; NYSE: TAHO) plans to release its second quarter and first half 2018 financial and operating results on Wednesday, August 1, 2018, after the market close. On Thursday, August 2, 2018, at 10:00 a.m. ET, Tahoe will hold a conference call and audio webcast to discuss the results.

Q2 and First Half 2018 Results Conference Call and Webcast:

Date: Thursday, August 2, 2018 Time: 10:00 a.m. ET (7:00 a.m. PT) Dial-in numbers: 1-800-319-4610 (toll-free in Canada and the U.S.) +1-604-638-5340 (international participants)

About Tahoe Resources Inc.

Tahoe’s strategy is to responsibly operate mines to world standards and to develop high quality precious metals assets in the Americas. Tahoe is a member of the S&P/TSX Composite and TSX Global Mining indices and the GDX and Russell 2000 on the NYSE. The Company is listed on the TSX as THO and on the NYSE as TAHO.

