Cordoba Minerals Announces Voting Results from Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 29, 2018) - Cordoba Minerals Corp. (TSXV: CDB) (OTCQX: CDBMF) ("Cordoba" or the "Company") today announces that at its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the ''Meeting'') held on June 28, 2018, all Directors nominated as listed in the Management Information Circular dated May 10, 2018, were re-elected. Shareholders voted to set the number of Directors at six (6) for the ensuing year.

The detailed results are as follows:

Director Votes

For % Votes

Witheld % Eric Finlayson 148,397,560 99.87 194,868 0.13 Govind Friedland 148,300,840 99.80 291,588 0.20 Anthony (Tony) Makuch 145,965,810 98.23 2,626,618 1.77 Peter Meredith 147,400,610 99.20 1,191,818 0.80 William (Bill) Orchow 148,356,184 99.84 236,244 0.16 Ignacio Rosado 148,443,910 99.90 148,518 0.10

In addition, Cordoba reports that shareholders voted in favour of the appointment of Deloitte LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year. Shareholders have also confirmed the existing stock option plan of the Company, as more particularly described in the management information circular of the Company dated May 10, 2018.

About Cordoba Minerals

Cordoba Minerals Corp. is a Toronto-based mineral exploration company focused on the exploration and acquisition of copper and gold projects in Colombia. Cordoba is currently focused on its 100%-owned San Matias Copper-Gold Project, which includes the advanced-stage Alacran Deposit, located in the Department of Cordoba. For further information, please visit www.cordobaminerals.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE COMPANY

Mario Stifano, President and CEO

Cordoba Minerals Corp.

For further information, please contact:

Evan Young, Director, Investor Relations

Email: eyoung@cordobamineralscorp.com

Phone: +1 (647) 808-2141

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.