Osisko Mining Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, June 29, 2018 -- Osisko Mining Inc. (TSX:OSK) (the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the results of its annual and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held earlier today.



A total of 153,895,912 common shares of the Corporation were represented at the Meeting, representing approximately 74.02% of the total number of common shares of the Corporation issued and outstanding.

All matters presented for approval at the Meeting were duly authorized and approved, as follows:

(i) election of all seven management nominees to the board of directors of the Corporation; (ii) appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors of the Corporation for the ensuing year and authorization of the directors to fix their remuneration; (iii) approval of new general By-Law No. 1 of the Corporation concerning, among other things, certain governance and advance notice provisions, and repeal the former By-law No. 1 of the Corporation; and (iv) approval of the Stock Option Plan of the Corporation and the unallocated rights, options and other entitlements thereunder.

Detailed voting results regarding the election of directors are as follows:

Name Voted For

(#) Voted For

(%) Voted Withhold

(#) Voted Withhold

(%) John Burzynski 122,333,644 82.45% 26,044,997 17.55% Jose Vizquerra 122,260,450 82.40% 26,118,191 17.60% Sean Roosen 123,540,551 82.26% 26,643,390 17.74% Patrick F.N. Anderson 129,469,156 86.20% 20,719,297 13.80% Keith McKay 131,140,228 87.32% 19,048,225 12.68% Amy Satov 113,304,851 85.44% 19,301,492 14.56% Bernardo Alvarez Calderon 131,083,885 87.28% 19,104,568 12.72%

Further details on the above matters, including the report of voting results thereon, are set out in the Corporation meeting materials, which are available on SEDAR under the issuer profile of the Corporation at www.sedar.com.

About Osisko Mining Inc.

Osisko is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in Canada. Osisko holds a 100% in the high-grade Windfall Lake gold deposit located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau in Québec and holds a 100% undivided interest in a large area of claims in the surrounding Urban Barry area and nearby Quevillon area (over 3,300 square kilometres), a 100% interest in the Marban project located in the heart of Québec's prolific Abitibi gold mining district, and properties in the Larder Lake Mining Division in northeast Ontario, including the Jonpol and Garrcon deposits on the Garrison property, the Buffonta past producing mine and the Gold Pike mine property. The Corporation also holds interests and options in a number of additional properties in northern Québec and Ontario. Osisko continues to be well financed with approximately $150 million in cash and investments as of March 31, 2018.

For further information on the Corporation please contact:

John Burzynski

President & Chief Executive Officer

Tel: (416) 848-9504