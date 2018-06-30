Avidian Announces Resignation of a Director

TORONTO, June 29, 2018 -- Avidian Gold Corp. (“Avidian” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:AVG) wishes to announce the resignation of Giulio Bonifacio from the board of directors effective immediately so that he can pursue his commitments to other ventures.



The board of directors wishes to thank Giulio for his contributions to the Corporation as it progressed from a private company to a public company and wishes him the best in his future endeavours.

About Avidian Gold Corp.

Avidian Gold is a mineral exploration and development company. Avidian Gold holds a 100% interest in the Golden Zone gold-silver-copper project located halfway between Anchorage and Fairbanks, Alaska, along the State highway. The Golden Zone property hosts a NI 43-101 Indicated gold resource of 267,400 ounces (4,187,000 tonnes at 1.99 g/t Au) plus an Inferred gold resource of 35,900 ounces (1,353,000 tonnes at 0.83 g/t Au). Avidian Gold also holds a 100% interest in the Amanita gold project located adjacent to Kinross Gold’s Fort Knox mine outside of Fairbanks, Alaska as well as early stage exploration properties in Nevada (USA) and Newfoundland (Canada).

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Avidian Gold Corp.

“James Polson”

James Polson

CEO

For further information, please contact:

Dino Titaro

President

Avidian Gold Corp.

(647) 283-7600

