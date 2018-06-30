East Africa Grants Options

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 29, 2018 -- East Africa Metals Inc. has granted an aggregate of 15,900,000 stock options to certain directors, officers, employees and consultants pursuant to the Company’s Stock Option Plan. The options have an exercise price of $0.22 per share and an expiry date of June 29, 2023. The options will vest immediately and are subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.



Additional information about East Africa can be viewed at the Company's website at www.eastafricametals.com or at www.sedar.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

Andrew Lee Smith, P.Geo.

For further information contact:

Nick Watters, Business Development

Telephone +1 (604) 488-0822

Website www.eastafricametals.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.