Forsys Announces Annual and Special Meeting Voting Results

03:03 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

TORONTO, June 29, 2018 -- Forsys Metals Corp. (TSX:FSY) (FSE:F2T) (NSX:FSY) (“Forsys” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that in connection with the annual and special meeting of the Company`s shareholders (the `Meeting`), the Meeting was held in Toronto on June 29, 2018 and in accordance with TSX reporting requirements, the following voting results were obtained.

A total of 6,268,428 common shares representing 4.11% of the Company`s issued and outstanding common shares were voted in connection with the Meeting. Shareholders voted in favour of the election of the director nominees as follows:


NOMINEE		 VOTES
FOR		 %
FOR		 VOTES
WITHHELD		 %
WITHHELD
Martin Rowley 4,863,588 99.41 28,824 0.59
Marcel Hilmer 4,866,322 99.47 26,080 0.53
Paul Matysek 4,823,588 98.59 68,824 1.41
Mark Frewin 4,861,332 99.36 31,080 0.64
Jorge Estepa 2,807,833 57.39 2,084,579 42.61

Shareholders also voted in favour of the other items of business considered at the Meeting, being the appointment of BDO Audit (WA) Pty Ltd. as the Company’s auditors and the issuance of shares-for-debt to related parties for which the Company filed a “Report of Voting Results” on June 29, 2018, under the Company’s filings on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

For further details visit the Company`s website at www.forsysmetals.com or the Company`s filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Forsys Metals Corp.
Forsys Metals Corp. is an emerging uranium producer with 100% ownership of the Norasa project that comprises the fully permitted Valencia uranium project and the Namibplaas uranium project in Namibia, Africa a politically stable and mining friendly jurisdiction. Information regarding current National Instrument 43-101 compliant Resource and Reserves at Valencia and Namibplaas are available on the Company website. Shares outstanding: 152.6m

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Forsys Metals Corp. Marcel Hilmer, Chief Executive Officer.

For additional information please contact:

Marcel Hilmer, Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: +61 8 9426 6400 or Email: mhilmer@forsysmetals.com

www.forsysmetals.com
Sedar Profile #00008536


Forsys Metals Corp.

Bergbau
Kanada
www.forsysmetals.com


