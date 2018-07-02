Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited (ASX:COB) Change of Company Secretary

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Cobalt Blue Holdings Ltd. (ASX:COB) (OTCMKTS:CBBHF) (Cobalt Blue, or the Company) wishes to announce that, effective 29 June 2018, Robert Waring was appointed as Company Secretary of the Company.Effective 30 June 2018, Ian Morgan will resign from his position as Company Secretary.On behalf of the Cobalt Blue Board, the Chairman thanked Ian for his contribution to Cobalt Blue's success. He has been an integral member of the COB team since COB's successful initial public offering, commencement of the Thackaringa Joint Venture and ASX listing on 2 February 2017.In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 12.6, the Company advises that Mr Waring is a person nominated as responsible for communication with the ASX in relation to all Listing Rule matters.Robert J WaringBEc, CA, FCIS, FFin, FAICD, MAusIMMRobert Waring has over 40 years of experience in financial and corporate roles, including over 25 years in Company Secretarial roles for ASX-listed companies, and 20 years as a Director of ASX-listed companies. He is a Director of Oakhill Hamilton Pty Ltd, which provides Company Secretarial and corporate advisory services to a range of listed and unlisted companies. Mr Waring is a Non-Executive Director and Company Secretary of unlisted resource company Tartana Resources Limited and is Company Secretary of Kalbar Resources Ltd. Robert is Company Secretary for ASX listed Aeris Environmental Ltd, Vectus Biosystems Limited and Xref Limited. He has had prior experience with listed companies in the mining industry, having served as the Company Secretary of Acacia Coal Limited, Gloucester Coal Ltd. , Carbine Tungsten Limited and Pilbara Minerals Ltd. . He was an Executive Director of PlatSearch NL and Non-Executive Director of Commissioners Gold Limited.





About Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited:



Cobalt Blue Holdings Ltd. (ASX:COB) is an exploration company focussed on green energy technology and a strategy of fast-tracking development of the Thackaringa Cobalt Project in New South Wales to achieve commercial production of cobalt. This strategic metal is in strong demand for new generation batteries, particularly lithium-ion batteries now widely used in clean energy systems.



COB has entered into a farm-in joint venture agreement with Broken Hill Prospecting Ltd. (“BPL”) in which COB seeks to acquire an initial 51% interest in the Thackaringa Cobalt Project. COB will undertake exploration and development programs on the Thackaringa Cobalt Project and, subject to the achievement of milestones, will acquire 100% of the Thackaringa Cobalt Project.





Source:



Cobalt Blue Holdings Ltd.





Contact:

Joe Kaderavek Chief Executive Officer Cobalt Blue Holdings Ltd. Ph: +61-2-8287-0660 Website: www.cobaltblueholdings.com Email: info@cobaltblueholdings.com