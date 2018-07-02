Sayona Mining Ltd: Authier Lithium Project Update

Brisbane - Sayona Mining Ltd. (ASX:SYA) (OTCMKTS:DMNXF) ("Sayona" or the "Company") advises that on 29 June 2018, the Quebec Minister of Sustainable Development, Environment and the Fight Against Climate Change issued a press release indicating that the Department intendeds to recommend to the Government that the Company's Authier mining project be subject to the environmental impact assessment and review procedure, unless the Company undertakes to file an application to give the Office of Public Hearings on the Environment (BAPE) the mandate to hold a public hearing.Since 18 May 2018, the Company has been undertaking a public consultation process, with a series of presentations to present the outcomes of the environmental base-line and strategies that will be adopted to protect the environment and minimise the project's impact on the local communities. All relevant reports have been made available to the public and the Company has made itself available during this consultation process to respond to questions about the Authier Project. Feedback from the public will be used to ensure the Authier delivers positive impacts to the local communities. The public consultation process is due to end on 20 August 2018.The Company has requested a meeting with the Department of Sustainable Development, Environment and the Fight Against Climate Change to discuss their request. Undertaking the BAPE process will likely extend the permitting period. The Company cannot currently provide any detailed information in relation to the matter.The Company is continuing with preparation of the definitive feasibility study and will provide further information in due course.





