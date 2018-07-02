SolGold plc: Director Dealing

Bishopsgate, London - The Directors of SolGold have been advised of a sale of 850,000 shares in SolGold by The Mather Foundation Limited, a Philanthropic Auxiliary Foundation Trust Fund of which SolGold's CEO Nicholas Mather is a Director.

The sale was finalised to address obligated philanthropic and charitable donations to prostate cancer research, mental health and homelessness organisations and emergency flight care services in Australia. Each financial year the Mather Foundation is required to monetise assets and make cash donations to third-party charitable organisations. The financial year end in Australia is 30 June.

Nicholas Mather said:

"The sale is in no way an indication of a diminished outlook in respect of the value of SolGold or its growth outlook in the future."

The sale represents less than 1% of the total shareholdings associated with Mr Mather in SolGold.

The notifications below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provide further detail on the Director Dealing.

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the full announcement.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/2155T_1-2018-7-2.pdf

Source: SolGold plc (TSX:SOLG, LSE:SOLG, OTC Pink:SLGGF)

