White Cliff Minerals Ltd (ASX:WCN) Investor Presentation - Central Asian Gold and Copper
Quarterly Exploration Summary
- Exploration completed in June quarter
o JORC compliant inferred gold resource estimate
o JORC compliant inferred copper resource estimate
o Geochemical rock chip and soil sampling program
- JORC Gold resource +60%, JORC Copper resource +50%
o 484,000 ounces of gold (3Mt at 5.1 g/t gold)
o 64,000 tonnes copper (17.2 Mt at 0.37% copper)
- New copper and gold anomalies identified
- Alluvial gold potential identified
o 16 kilometres of alluvial river terraces
o Active alluvial gold mining on neighbour's tenement
Copper-Gold Investment Overview
- High grade gold deposit
o Visible gold in outcrop at surface
o Simple metallurgy - 88% gravity gold and 98% total gold recovery
o Large scale, resource growth potential, open in all directions
- Extensive porphyry copper deposit
o Outcrops at surface, multiple zones of copper mineralisation
o Open in all directions
- Premier mining address
o Located in region rich in mining infrastructure and new mines
o Stable mining friendly jurisdiction
- Core focus on increasing JORC gold and copper resources
To view the full presentation, please visit:
http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/VMKO59Z2
About White Cliff Minerals Ltd:
White Cliff Minerals is a Gold, Copper, Cobalt, Nickel resources and mining company listed in Australia (ASX:WCN). The Company is focused on developing low cost high value mineral deposits that have near term cash flow potential.
Major projects include the Aucu gold deposit that contains 484,000 ounces of gold (3mt at 5.1 g/t) starting at surface and Chanach copper deposit that contains 64,000 tonnes of copper (17.2Mt at 0.37% copper). Both projects have substantial blue sky potential with drilling covering only 5% of the known structures. In Australia the company is developing the Coronation Dam cobalt–nickel deposit where a maiden resource will be announced in the late 2018.
Source:
White Cliff Minerals Ltd.
Contact:
Todd Hibberd Managing Director T: +61-8-9321-2233 Mike Langoulant Chairman T: +61-8-9321-2233 E: info@wcminerals.com.au W: www.wcminerals.com.au