White Cliff Minerals Ltd.: Investor Presentation - Central Asian Gold and Copper

Perth - White Cliff Minerals Ltd. (ASX:WCN) provides the Company's latest investor presentation.Quarterly Exploration Summary- Exploration completed in June quartero JORC compliant inferred gold resource estimateo JORC compliant inferred copper resource estimateo Geochemical rock chip and soil sampling program- JORC Gold resource +60%, JORC Copper resource +50%o 484,000 ounces of gold (3Mt at 5.1 g/t gold)o 64,000 tonnes copper (17.2 Mt at 0.37% copper)- New copper and gold anomalies identified- Alluvial gold potential identifiedo 16 kilometres of alluvial river terraceso Active alluvial gold mining on neighbour's tenementCopper-Gold Investment Overview- High grade gold deposito Visible gold in outcrop at surfaceo Simple metallurgy - 88% gravity gold and 98% total gold recoveryo Large scale, resource growth potential, open in all directions- Extensive porphyry copper deposito Outcrops at surface, multiple zones of copper mineralisationo Open in all directions- Premier mining addresso Located in region rich in mining infrastructure and new mineso Stable mining friendly jurisdiction- Core focus on increasing JORC gold and copper resourcesTo view the full presentation, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/VMKO59Z2





About White Cliff Minerals Ltd:



White Cliff Minerals is a Gold, Copper, Cobalt, Nickel resources and mining company listed in Australia (ASX:WCN). The Company is focused on developing low cost high value mineral deposits that have near term cash flow potential.



Major projects include the Aucu gold deposit that contains 484,000 ounces of gold (3mt at 5.1 g/t) starting at surface and Chanach copper deposit that contains 64,000 tonnes of copper (17.2Mt at 0.37% copper). Both projects have substantial blue sky potential with drilling covering only 5% of the known structures. In Australia the company is developing the Coronation Dam cobalt–nickel deposit where a maiden resource will be announced in the late 2018.







Contact:



White Cliff Minerals Ltd.

Todd Hibberd Managing Director

T: +61-8-9321-2233



Mike Langoulant Chairman

T: +61-8-9321-2233

E: info@wcminerals.com.au

www.wcminerals.com.au

