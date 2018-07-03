Kingston Resources Limited: Drilling Confirms Broad Gold Zones at Livingstone

Sydney - Kingston Resources Ltd. (ASX:KSN) (Kingston or the Company) is pleased to advise that preliminary assays have now been received for the first round of reconnaissance drilling in the Livingstone's Find area. This air-core drilling program, the first in the area for more than 20 years, was co-funded by the WA Government's Exploration Incentive Scheme.Highlights- EIS funded air-core drilling at Livingstone Gold Project confirms broad zones of gold mineralisation beneath soil anomalies- Kingsley prospect over 2km long, intersections include:o 4m @ 7.01g/t Au from 8m in KLAC006o 24m @ 1.40 g/t Au from 32m, including 4m @ 6.60g/t Au in KLAC008o 8m @ 2.04g/t Au from 12m in KLAC030- New prospect "Dampier" identified, intersections include:o 4m @ 2.61g/t Au from 16m in KLAC152o 4m @ 1.76g/t Au from 24m in KLAC143- RC drilling planned in Q4 2018Drilling has highlighted the potential of the main line of historic workings, with mineralisation defined over a strike length of 2.2km and composite assay grades as high as 7.01g/t Au(see Note 1 below). Importantly, gold has been identified up to 850m west of the historic shafts and the prospect remains open along strike, greatly increasing the possible size of the mineralised zone. Surface sampling by Kingston around the old workings in late 2016 returned individual assays of up to 75g/t(see Note 2 below), further highlighting the high-grade potential of the area. This prospect area, which was previously known as Mt Seabrook 1 and 2, has been renamed Kingsley.Northwest of Kingsley a new area of gold mineralisation has been confirmed by drilling at the Dampier prospect. Dampier, first identified in auger sampling by Kingston, is now approximately 500m long with mineralisation open along strike to the west and east.Comments from Andrew Corbett, Managing Director:"These initial results are a great start to our exploration around Livingstone's Find. It's a big area with geochemical anomalies over 5km of strike, so we have a lot more drill testing to do. Getting grades like this in our first round of air-core drilling is a fantastic start.""We'll head back to site and re-sample all these anomalous composites as soon as possible, and we expect to be back there with an RC rig for the next round of drilling later in the year."152 Air-core holes were drilled for a total of 5,836m during April and May, targeting geochemical anomalies generated from auger drilling in 2017. Holes were mainly drilled to blade refusal to test mineralisation in the weathered zone, with all 4m composite samples assayed for gold plus a bottom-of-hole sample on each hole assayed for a 33-element suite of metals. 77 holes intersected grades in excess of 100ppb Au, of which 18 holes intersected 0.5g/t or more.Holes were designed on a nominal pattern of 40m hole spacing and 160m line spacing, with drill lines oriented north-south. Drilling was designed to achieve a quick, first-pass test for primary mineralisation beneath the strongest soil anomaly areas. Several areas could not be effectively drilled due to hard outcrop and steep terrain, so the full Livingstone's Find project area requires further testing with a more versatile rig.Drilling by previous explorers within the Livingstone's Find project area includes five RC holes drilled by Endeavour Mining at Kingsley and 13 RAB holes drilled by WMC along the Stanley trend. Other shallow RAB drilling was completed between the Kingsley and Dampier prospects, outside the limits of the recent air-core drilling. Kingston now intends to continue upgrading areas highlighted by this recent program, using a track-mounted RC rig to infill and extend mineralised trends. The Company will also continue to use air-core drilling to infill coverage at Kingsley and Dampier, and to extend coverage over anomalies not yet tested.Kingston personnel will return to site immediately to re-sample the anomalous 4m composites in single metre samples for fire assay analysis in Perth. Results from the re-sampling will be announced when they are received.Notes:1 Preliminary assays are mainly 4m composite samples which will be re-assayed as 1m intervals during July.2 ASX announcement 21 December 2016To view tables and figures, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/H09XM3D4





About Kingston Resources Limited:



Kingston (ASX:KSN) is a metals exploration company. Currently the Company's priority is the world-class Misima Gold Project in PNG, which contains a JORC resource of 2.8Moz Au, a production history of over 3.7Moz and outstanding potential for additional resource growth through exploration success. Kingston currently owns 49% of the Misima Gold Project and is earning in to 70%.



In addition, Kingston owns 75% of the Livingstone Gold Project which holds a 50koz resource and is the site of a number of high grade historic intersections.







Contact:



Kingston Resources Ltd.

T: +61-2-8021-7492

E: info@kingstonresources.com.au

www.kingstonresources.com.au

