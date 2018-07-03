Grant of Options/PDMR Holding

Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada (FSCwire) - Rambler Metals and Mining PLC (TSXV: RAB, AIM: RMM) ('Rambler' or 'The Company') reports that after close of business on 29 June 2018 the Board of Directors has approved a grant of 8,565,000 incentive stock options to directors, officers, and employees of the Company under its stock option plan, in accordance with the Company's compensation policy. The options are exercisable for five years and issued at the Fair Market value of CAD$0.09. All options granted will vest 100% after three years from the date of grant.

As part of the grant Norman Williams, President & CEO, Director, has been issued options over 3,400,000 ordinary shares in the Company. In accordance with the Company's stock option plan, these options are exercisable over a five year period at a price of CAD$0.09 per share and vest 100% after 3 years from the date of grant. Mr. Williams currently holds 100,000 shares in the Company and has incentive stock options over 4,575,000 ordinary shares. Following this grant, Mr .Williams will have a total of 7,975,000 incentive stock options.

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulation, provide further detail.

