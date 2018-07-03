Argex Titanium Files Patent Application in the US

MONTREAL, QuÃ©bec (FSCwire) - Argex Titanium Inc. (TSX: RGX) (“Argex” or the “corporation”) is pleased to announce the filing in the United States of an omnibus patent application covering the Argex process for production of pigment grade titanium dioxide (TiO 2 ). With assistance from Robic, a renowned trademark agent and Intellectual Property service provider from Montreal, and John Tolomei, Esq., a legal expert in Intellectual Property based in the United States, this application will cover the entire process developed by Argex and its technical team. This milestone will be followed by future filings covering specific parts of the process which are proprietary to Argex and novel to the titanium dioxide processes in practice throughout the world.

“We are very pleased to announce this patent filing which confirms the technical success achieved over the last 18 months and provides recognition of the innovative nature of our technology to extract Ti0 2 , with a favorable environmental footprint. We have achieved stability of our process, and the quality and characteristics of the Argex Ti0 2 product compares favorably with industry standards. This is the foundation for future increases in Argex’s assets which will be significant contributions to its economic health”, said Mazen Alnaimi, Chairman and CEO of Argex.

Argex is planning the application of its Ti0 2 process in a Technology Center to be constructed and located in Becancour, Quebec, for a capacity of 5,000 MT and in a commercial plant of 100,000 MT thereafter. The corporation’s strategy is also to license its technology and partner with major TiO2 producers to bring this process to the Ti0 2 industry. The Argex process provides for key environmental advantages with the recycling of 100% of the acid to the leach section of the process and a favorable environmental footprint, as four by-products are generated at the front end, leaving a reduced quantity of non-toxic waste.

About Argex Titanium

Argex Titanium Inc. has developed an advanced chemical process for the volume production of high-grade titanium dioxide (TiO 2 ) for use in high-quality paint, plastics, cosmetics and other TiO 2 applications. The Corporation’s unique proprietary process uses relatively inexpensive and plentiful source material from a variety of potential vendors to produce TiO 2 , along with other valuable by-products. Argex’s process provides a significant cost and environmental advantage over current legacy TiO 2 production methods.

Forward-Looking Statements

