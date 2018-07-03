Largo Resources Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, July 3, 2018 /CNW/ - Largo Resources Ltd. ("Largo" or the "Company") (TSX: LGO) (OTCQX: LGORF) announces voting results from its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on, Thursday, June 28, 2018.

A total of 420,899,466 common shares of the Company, representing 81% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares were voted and the below individuals were elected as directors of the Company until the next annual meeting of shareholders. Detailed results of the votes on the election of directors are as follows:

Name of Director Nominee Shares voted FOR % of shares voted FOR Shares Withheld % of shares Withheld Sam Abraham 399,954,516 99.99% 32,962 0.01% Alberto Arias 399,237,377 99.81% 750,101 0.19% Alberto Beeck 395,675,457 98.92% 4,312,021 1.08% David Brace 396,434,316 99.11% 3,553,162 0.89% Mark Smith 399,941,916 99.99% 45,562 0.01% Daniel Tellechea 399,968,516 99.99% 18,962 0.01% Koko Yamamoto 399,896,616 99.98% 90,862 0.02%

In addition, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Accountants were elected as the Company's auditors for the ensuing year.

For further detailed voting results on the 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, please refer to the Company's Report of Voting Results filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Largo Resources

Largo Resources is a Toronto-based strategic mineral company focused on the production of vanadium flake, high purity vanadium flake and high purity vanadium powder at the Maracás Menchen Mine located in Bahia State, Brazil. The Company's common shares are principally listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "LGO". For more information on Largo, please visit our website at www.largoresources.com.

SOURCE Largo Resources Ltd.