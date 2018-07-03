Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
Largo Resources Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

13:30 Uhr  |  CNW

TORONTO, July 3, 2018 /CNW/ - Largo Resources Ltd. ("Largo" or the "Company") (TSX: LGO) (OTCQX: LGORF) announces voting results from its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on, Thursday, June 28, 2018.

A total of 420,899,466 common shares of the Company, representing 81% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares were voted and the below individuals were elected as directors of the Company until the next annual meeting of shareholders. Detailed results of the votes on the election of directors are as follows:

Name of Director Nominee

Shares voted FOR

% of shares voted FOR

Shares Withheld

% of shares Withheld

Sam Abraham

399,954,516

99.99%

32,962

0.01%

Alberto Arias

399,237,377

99.81%

750,101

0.19%

Alberto Beeck

395,675,457

98.92%

4,312,021

1.08%

David Brace

396,434,316

99.11%

3,553,162

0.89%

Mark Smith

399,941,916

99.99%

45,562

0.01%

Daniel Tellechea

399,968,516

99.99%

18,962

0.01%

Koko Yamamoto

399,896,616

99.98%

90,862

0.02%

 

In addition, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Accountants were elected as the Company's auditors for the ensuing year.

For further detailed voting results on the 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, please refer to the Company's Report of Voting Results filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Largo Resources

Largo Resources is a Toronto-based strategic mineral company focused on the production of vanadium flake, high purity vanadium flake and high purity vanadium powder at the Maracás Menchen Mine located in Bahia State, Brazil. The Company's common shares are principally listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "LGO". For more information on Largo, please visit our website at www.largoresources.com.

SOURCE Largo Resources Ltd.



Contact
please contact: Largo Investor Relations, ir@largoresources.com, Tel: +1 416?861?9797
Mineninfo

Largo Resources Ltd.

Bergbau
Kanada
www.largoresources.com


Minenprofile
