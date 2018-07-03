Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
Orezone Announces Shareholder Meeting Results

13:55 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

OTTAWA, July 03, 2018 -- Orezone Gold Corp. (TSXV:ORE) is pleased to announce that all of the resolutions were passed at the annual and special meeting of shareholders held on June 28, 2018 including the re-election of the directors Joseph Conway, Patrick Downey, Michael Halvorson, Charles Oliver and Ronald Batt and the election of the new directors, Stephen Axcell, Kate Harcourt and Marco LoCascio. The shareholders also re-approved the 2016 Stock Option plan and appointed Deloitte LLP as auditors for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2018.

The Company is also pleased to announce that the updated Feasibility Study for the Bomboré Project is currently being finalized and anticipates releasing the results together with a new mineral reserve estimate during the 2nd week of July 2018.

About Orezone Gold Corporation

Orezone is a Canadian company with a successful gold discovery track record and recent mine development experience in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The Company owns a 90% interest in Bomboré, a fully permitted, undeveloped oxide gold deposit in West Africa, which is situated 85 km east of the capital city, adjacent to an international highway.

For further information please contact Orezone at +1 (778) 945-8977 or visit the Company’s website at www.orezone.com.

Patrick Downey, CEO is a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approve the technical and scientific information in this news release.

This news release contains certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements and forward-looking information are frequently characterized by words such as “plan”, “expect”, “project”, “intend”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “potential”, “possible” and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions “may”, “will”, “could”, or “should” occur.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Orezone Gold Corp.
Patrick Downey,
President and Chief Executive Officer
Tel: 1 778 945 8977 / Toll Free: 1 888 673 0663
info@orezone.com / www.orezone.com

