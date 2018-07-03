Grande Portage Resources Announces Trading on OTCQB

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 3, 2018) - Grande Portage Resources Ltd. (TSXV: GPG) ("Grande Portage" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has commenced trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States under the symbol GPTRF effective July 3, 2018.

"The recent approval to trade on the OTCQB, in addition to our Frankfurt listing will certainly complement efforts to increase our corporate visibility with shareholders and interested parties in key markets of the USA and Europe," said Ian Klassen, chief executive officer of Grande Portage.

The OTCQB Venture Market is for early-stage and developing U.S., as well as international, companies. To be eligible, companies must be current in their financial reporting, pass a minimum bid price test, and undergo an annual company verification and management certification process. The OTCQB quality standards provide a strong baseline of transparency as well as the technology and regulation to improve the information and trading experience for investors.

Grande Portage Resources will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under its existing symbol GPG. The Company will also continue to trade on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol GPB.

About Grande Portage Resources Ltd.

Grande Portage Resources Ltd. is a Tier 2 publicly traded mineral exploration company principally focused on the Herbert Gold discovery situated approximately 25 km north of Juneau, Alaska. The Company holds a 100% leasehold interest in the Herbert Gold property, subject to a 5% NRS in favour of the underlying property owner. The Herbert Gold property has a NI 43-101 technical report completed with an uncut Indicated Mineral Resource of 1,107,000 tonnes containing 257,950 oz of gold at 7.25 g/t and uncut Inferred Mineral Resources of 423,200 tonnes containing 82,200 oz of gold at 6.04g/t, each at a 2.5 gpt cut-off. The system is open to length and depth and is host to at least six main composite vein-fault structures that contain ribbon structure quartz-sulfide veins. Additional quartz veins north of the resource were observed from the air by Webb during a site visit and have not yet been examined on the ground. The project lies prominently within the 160km long Juneau Gold Belt, which has produced nearly seven million ounces of gold. The results from the Company's drilling programs confirm the identification of major elements of a complex mesothermal gold-quartz system with numerous targets.

