Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
In Ihrem Webbrowser ist JavaScript deaktiviert. Um alle Funktionen dieser Website nutzen zu können, muss JavaScript aktiviert sein.
Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Grande Portage Resources Announces Trading on OTCQB

14:00 Uhr  |  Newsfile

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 3, 2018) - Grande Portage Resources Ltd. (TSXV: GPG) ("Grande Portage" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has commenced trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States under the symbol GPTRF effective July 3, 2018.

"The recent approval to trade on the OTCQB, in addition to our Frankfurt listing will certainly complement efforts to increase our corporate visibility with shareholders and interested parties in key markets of the USA and Europe," said Ian Klassen, chief executive officer of Grande Portage.

The OTCQB Venture Market is for early-stage and developing U.S., as well as international, companies. To be eligible, companies must be current in their financial reporting, pass a minimum bid price test, and undergo an annual company verification and management certification process. The OTCQB quality standards provide a strong baseline of transparency as well as the technology and regulation to improve the information and trading experience for investors.

Grande Portage Resources will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under its existing symbol GPG. The Company will also continue to trade on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol GPB.

About Grande Portage Resources Ltd.

Grande Portage Resources Ltd. is a Tier 2 publicly traded mineral exploration company principally focused on the Herbert Gold discovery situated approximately 25 km north of Juneau, Alaska. The Company holds a 100% leasehold interest in the Herbert Gold property, subject to a 5% NRS in favour of the underlying property owner. The Herbert Gold property has a NI 43-101 technical report completed with an uncut Indicated Mineral Resource of 1,107,000 tonnes containing 257,950 oz of gold at 7.25 g/t and uncut Inferred Mineral Resources of 423,200 tonnes containing 82,200 oz of gold at 6.04g/t, each at a 2.5 gpt cut-off. The system is open to length and depth and is host to at least six main composite vein-fault structures that contain ribbon structure quartz-sulfide veins. Additional quartz veins north of the resource were observed from the air by Webb during a site visit and have not yet been examined on the ground. The project lies prominently within the 160km long Juneau Gold Belt, which has produced nearly seven million ounces of gold. The results from the Company's drilling programs confirm the identification of major elements of a complex mesothermal gold-quartz system with numerous targets.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
________________________________________
Ian Klassen, President

For further information please contact:
Mr. Ian Klassen
Phone: (604) 899-0106
Email: ian@grandeportage.com
Website: www.grandeportage.com

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICE PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED UNDER THE POLICIES OF THE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY ORACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Grande Portage Resources Ltd.

Bergbau
Kanada
www.grandeportage.com


Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"

Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2018.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap