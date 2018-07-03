VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 03, 2018 -- Midas Gold Corp. (TSX:MAX) (OTCQX:MDRPF) today announced the United States Forest Service (“USFS”) has provided its quarterly update to the anticipated permitting schedule for Midas Gold’s Stibnite Gold Project (“Project”), which is located in Valley County, 39 miles east of McCall and 14 miles from Yellow Pine, Idaho. The USFS, in cooperation with the six other federal, state and local agencies responsible for the permitting schedule, now anticipates issuing a draft Environmental Impact Statement (“EIS”) for public comment in February 2019, with a Final EIS and Draft Record of Decision (“ROD”) by October 2019. This would allow for an approved Final ROD in March 2020. This updated schedule accommodates the review and analysis of a considerable amount of additional information requested by the agencies and provided by Midas Gold in the past several months, and the integration of consultations required by other agencies to meet their regulatory obligations.



“We appreciate the thorough and thoughtful review of the Stibnite Gold Project by the U.S. Forest Service and other agencies,” said Stephen Quin, President & CEO of Midas Gold Corp. “The schedule update indicates regulatory agencies are doing their job to ensure that all the required information is fully assessed, that the best plan gets permitted and the Record of Decision stands. Our collaboration with the U.S. Forest Service and the other agencies continues to put us one step closer to bringing the Stibnite Gold Project to life, bring economic development and environmental restoration to central Idaho.”

Seven federal, state and local agencies signed the Stibnite Joint Review Process Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) in 2017, committing to work together to evaluate the Plan of Restoration and Operations (“PRO”) for the Stibnite Gold Project under the National Environmental Policy Act (“NEPA”). The MOU was designed so that agencies could collaborate in the review and preparation of the EIS, meet the requirements of the public process and follow a mutually agreed upon schedule. Agency cooperation and collaboration remains key to the timeliness of the process, and is demonstrated by the numerous interagency meetings to address matters collectively and collaboratively.

Updated Schedule

The Plan of Restoration and Operations (“PRO”) was accepted as complete by the USFS in December 2016, and the agency submitted a Notice of Intent to initiate review of the Project and conduct the Public Scoping in June and July, 2017. Since that time, the USFS, their Third Party Contractor, AECOM, and other cooperating agencies have continued to make steady progress reviewing the PRO, baseline data, public comments and additional information they requested for review. The USFS recently advised Midas Gold they anticipate issuing a draft EIS for public comment in February 2019 with the target date of an approved Final ROD in March 2020. Regulators want to ensure they meet the regulatory requirements to support a robust and defensible Record of Decision. They are requesting additional data, evaluating the thoroughness of the environmental impact analysis, while ensuring alternative development scenarios are carefully considered. To date, Midas Gold has received 97 requests for additional information (“RFAI”) and provided the requested information to 91 RFAIs, with six in progress and scheduled to be delivered in July. The updated schedule reflects a number of minor adjustments to both the baseline analysis and alternatives development processes in order to accommodate thorough and comprehensive evaluations of the information provided in response to RFAIs.

“Even with updates to the schedule, the review process continues to move forward at a reassuring pace, in large part due to the cooperation of agencies involved in the Stibnite Joint Review Process,” said Laurel Sayer, CEO of Midas Gold Idaho, Inc., the project operator. “The Stibnite Gold Project has the potential to bring hundreds of well-paying jobs to rural Idaho, hundreds of millions of dollars of investment into the state and restore a region that has experienced extensive impacts from historical mining-related activities. With all of these benefits, we look forward to continuing to move the project forward.”

Next Steps in the Regulatory Process

The USFS, on behalf of the various regulatory agencies, is currently completing the alternatives assessment and environmental analysis as required by NEPA. The assessment and analysis are the core of the review process for the Stibnite Gold Project and will provide the basis for drafting of the EIS.

The next opportunity for public review and comment will come when the agencies release the Draft EIS, which is now anticipated to take place February 2019. After the comment period, the USFS and cooperating agencies will produce the Final EIS and a Draft ROD as well as respond to all public comments on the Draft EIS. Upon publication of the Final EIS, there will be a short period for objections and resolution before a Final ROD is published. A positive final decision would allow Midas Gold to seek the issuance of the final permits that are dependent on the ROD being issued.

Community Engagement

In parallel with the formal NEPA process, Midas Gold is continuing its extensive community and stakeholder engagement process, which has been underway for several years, meeting with local communities in various settings and providing tours to the site to demonstrate the extent of the historical disturbance in the district and Midas Gold’s comprehensive plans to remediate and restore the site.

Stibnite Gold Project Permitting Background

In September of 2016, Midas Gold Idaho, Inc. submitted its PRO for the restoration, re-development and operation of the Stibnite Gold Project in Valley County, Idaho. The PRO was deemed administratively complete by the USFS in December 2016, the scoping process was completed in July 2017 and the environmental analysis and alternatives assessment is currently nearing completion.

A detailed presentation on the PRO can be found at www.midasgoldcorp.com. Details of previous news releases and technical studies can be found filed under Midas Gold’s profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) or at www.midasgoldcorp.com.

About Midas Gold and the Stibnite Gold Project

Midas Gold Corp., through its wholly owned subsidiaries are focused on the exploration and, if warranted, site restoration and development of gold-antimony-silver deposits in the Stibnite-Yellow Pine district of central Idaho that are encompassed by its Stibnite Gold Project.

