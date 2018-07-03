Adamera Minerals Increases Private Placement

Vancouver, British Columbia / July 3, 2018 - Adamera Minerals Corp. (TSX-V:ADZ) is pleased to report that the previously announced non-brokered private placement has been oversubscribed and the Company has increased the placement from $300,000 up to $500,000.

The Company has increased the private placement from 5,000,000 units originally announced on June 19, 2018 up to 8,333,333 units. Each unit is priced at $0.06 and consists of one common share of the company and one half of one comman share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant will be exercisable for one common share of the company at a price of $0.12 for a period of three years from the date of issuance.

The warrants are subject to an accelerated expiry date, which comes into effect when the price of the Company's common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange closes at a price of $0.20 or more per share during any ten consecutive trading day period, commencing four months plus one day after the date of issuance of the warrants. In such an event, the expiry date will be accelerated to a date that is 30 days after the Company's shares trade for ten consecutive days at or above $0.20.

The securities issued pursuant to the private placement will be subject to a four month hold period from the closing date. The Company may pay a finders' fee in connection with the private placement, subject to compliance with the policies of the Exchange. Completion of the private placement and the payment of any finders' fee remain subject to the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including the approval of the Exchange.

The proceeds of the private placement will be used for exploration and development of the Company's mineral properties, as well as for general working capital.

Adamera Minerals Corp. is exploring for a stand-alone high-grade gold deposit within hauling distance of an existing mill near Republic Washington. This area has reportedly produced over 6 million ounces of high-grade gold. Adamera is the dominant regional explorer in the area.

