Forum Energy Metals and Golden Share Resources Report on Status of Wyoming Vanadium Claims

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 3, 2018) - Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) ("Forum") and Golden Share Resources Corp. (TSXV: GSH) ("Golden Share") make the following announcement.

Further to its news release of June 13, 2018, regarding the staking of 32 mineral claims over the Afton Vanadium Deposit in Western Wyoming (the "Claims"), it has come to the attention of Forum, as Operator, and Golden Share, that the area where the Claims are situated is not open to mineral exploration and development. Despite the fact that the Claims were recorded without objection at the Bureau of Land Management office in Cheyenne, Wyoming, the Company has been advised that the area in question is subject to the Wyoming Range Legacy Act, part of a much larger piece of federal legislation called the Omnibus Public Land Management Act of 2009. The Wyoming Act withdraws land in the Bridge-Teton National Forest, (where the Claims are situated) from resource exploration and development.

While the Company has sought advice from counsel as to any recourse it may have in the circumstances, it is currently of the position that the Claims are invalid.

About Forum Energy Metals

Forum Energy Metals Corp. is an exploration and development company for energy metals, notably copper and uranium and is evaluating other energy metals opportunities in North America. Forum has prioritized exploration of its Janice Lake Sedimentary Copper Project whereby Forum can earn a 100% interest under option from Transition Metals Corp.

In addition, Forum is well positioned for when the uranium market rebounds with interests in seven drill ready projects in the Athabasca Basin, all assembled by a highly experienced team of exploration professionals with a track record of mine discoveries for unconformity-style uranium deposits in Canada.

About Golden Share

Golden Share Resources Corp. is a junior natural resource company focusing on mineral exploration in the province of Ontario, Canada, a mineral rich and politically stable jurisdiction. Golden Share has secured an opportunity related to energy storage. As announced on April 17, 2018, Golden Share intends to spin out its energy storage business into a new public entity, with the Company retaining its mineral exploration business.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Richard J. Mazur, P.Geo.

President & CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information contact:

Rick Mazur, President & CEO

mazur@forumenergymetals.com

Tel: 604-630-1585

Craig Christy, VP Corporate Development

cchristy@forumenergymetals.com

Tel: 250-863-0561