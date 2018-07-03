One World Lithium Releases Additional Geochemical Results from its Salar del Diablo Lithium Property in Mexico

VANCOUVER, BC / JULY 03, 2018 - One World Lithium Inc. (CSE:OWLI) (the "Company") is pleased to announce geochemical sampling results from the Company's Salar del Diablo lithium property in Baja California, Mexico. These geochemical results that are in addition to previous results outlined in the Company's news release of April 11, 2018 in which statistical analysis indicated lithium values ranging from low 4.7 to high of 196.5ppm. The average lithium value was calculated as 83.65 ppm with the median being 75.75 ppm lithium.

The values for sodium (Na), potassium (K), magnesium (Mg), iron (Fe), boron (B), and strontium (SR) are shown in the accompanying table. Sodium as high as 3% and potassium as high as 1.9% broadly mirror and confirm the distribution of anomalous lithium values. It is significant to note the low magnesium values averaging 1.1% is a positive result as high magnesium values will make lithium recoveries more expensive.

Because boron as high as 400 parts per million (ppm) and strontium as high as 10,000 ppm are typically elevated in geothermal waters and are a confirmation of the presence of high heat flow and probable geothermal waters in the basin. In addition, rock samples taken from tufa mounds (hot spring deposits) found during January 2018 exploration in the salar are arranged in a linear fashion, strongly suggesting former geothermal spring activity along a now-sealed fault.

Doug Fulcher, CE0 and President of the Company noted "The recent results from the geochemical, geophysical, and geological programs are more encouraging than expected. We look forward to compiling all the data to focus on the 4,000 meter drilling program to test coincidental targets."

Please refer to the tables below that include assay results for boron, strontium, sodium, magnesium and potassium.

The Company expects the final geophysical report by July 10, 2018. As previously reported on Tuesday, June 26, 2018, SJ Geophysics reported a thick part of the Salar beneath the main salt flat covers approximately six square kilometers, which is highly conductive, and the thick part is estimated to be over 100 meters thick. A less conductive part of the Salar that is likely thinner covers approximately 24 square kilometers and is open ended beyond the present extent of the geophysical grid. This conductive layer appears to extend outside of the main salt flats suggesting that there is a highly conductive zone that underlies most of the grid.

On receipt of the final geophysical report, data from the recent geophysical, geochemical, and geological recent programs will be compiled to select drill site locations. The Company plans to drill 4,000 meters totaling 15 holes from the drill site locations.

John E. Hiner, SME Registered and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure contained in this release.

One World Lithium Inc., an exploration Company, is focused on exploring and developing lithium projects of merit. It has an option to acquire up to a 90% working interest in the 75,400 hectares (754 square kilometers) Salar del Diablo Property located in Baja California Notre, Mexico.

