Sirios Resources Launches New Website Highlighting Mineral Exploration Expertise

MONTREAL, July 03, 2018 -- Discovering gold for more than 20 years in Northern Quebec, Sirios Resources (TSX-V:SOI) unveils its new website, which highlights the company’s extensive know-how, insights, and achievements. The new web platform is comprehensive and user friendly.



Spotlight on Expertise

“The new website communicates our findings and the expertise we have generated for more than 20 years,” states Dominique Doucet, CEO and Director of Sirios Resources. “We are proud to unveil the revitalized platform and encourage our stakeholders to utilize the data and experience the revamped tool.”

More Content

More intuitive, the new platform integrates additional content about Sirios activities and aspects in which it stands out. This includes a detailed portrait of its exploration projects, including Sirios' flagship project, Cheechoo, its highly qualified team, which consists of engineers and geologists, and its inclusive approach with neighbouring communities. Further optimizations and improvements are planned over the coming weeks to enhance the user experience.

Flagship project, Cheechoo, is the largest and most promising gold discovery in the history of Sirios. The company also owns several high potential gold projects, including Aquilon. Sirios has been exploring Eeyou Istchee for more than twenty years, while maintaining collaborative relationships with the Cree community.

About Sirios Resources

Founded in 1995, Sirios Resources generates its own mineral exploration projects and manages all phases, from the scientific hypothesis to discovery in the field. A pioneer in the search for world-class gold deposits in the James Bay region, Sirios has also listed many precious metal showings in the Nord-du-Québec and East of Quebec, Canada.

