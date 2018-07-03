China Gold International Announces Commercial Production on Series II of Jiama Phase II Expansion

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 03, 2018 -- China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (TSX:CGG) (HKEx:2099) (the “Company” or “China Gold International Resources”) is pleased to announce that the Company has achieved commercial production at Jiama Mine’s Phase II, Series II expansion (“Series II”) effective July 1, 2018, bringing the entire Phase II expansion project into commercial production. The Company was able to accelerate its development and commissioning to achieve commercial production for Series II ahead of schedule. The Company continues to ramp up operations at Series II to full design capacity of 22,000 tonnes per day (“tpd”).



Jiama Mine’s Phase II consists of two series, Series I and Series II, each having a mineral processing capacity of 22,000 tpd. The full design capacity of ore processing at Jiama Mine will increase to 50,000 tpd from the previous capacity of 28,000 tpd once Series II reaches full design capacity.

“Achieving commercial production at Series II ahead of schedule is a significant milestone for the Company and speaks to the hard work and dedication of the Jiama Mine team. We are focused on ramping up operations of Series II in the coming months to full design capacity,” said Mr. Bing Liu, CEO and Executive Director.

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. is based in Vancouver, BC, Canada and operates both profitable and growing mines, the CSH Gold Mine in Inner Mongolia, and the Jiama Copper-Gold Polymetallic Mine in Tibet Autonomous Region of the People's Republic of China.



