International Cobalt Corp. Provides Update on Ramsay Cobalt Exploration Plans

ABOUT THE RAMSAY PROJECT

The 8,000-hectare Ramsay Cobalt Project is well situated on the edge of the prolific Bathurst mining camp (BMC) located in northern New Brunswick, approximately 25 kilometres west of the Caribou mine operated by Trevali Mining Corp. With paved road access and nearby electric power, the Project is close to well-developed infrastructure and is in a mining-friendly jurisdiction.



Map 1

To view an enhanced version of the Map 1, please visit:

http://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5958/35619_a1530622036185_2.jpg

International Cobalt Corp. (CSE: CO) is a Canadian based mineral exploration and development business focusing on the burgeoning cobalt sector. The rapidly growing large battery industry, a major consumer of cobalt, makes cobalt an appealing sector of focus. The Company seeks to add shareholder value by sourcing and developing projects in safe, progressive jurisdictions adhering to strict environmental and social standards. Currently the company has projects in the prolific Idaho Cobalt belt, one of the premier locations to explore for primary cobalt deposits and in Atlantic Canada with a rich history of mine development and operation. International Cobalt is well funded to pursue its objectives and currently holds in excess of $9.5 million in treasury at the time of this publication.

ABOUT THE COBALT MARKET

Cobalt prices recently reached a 10 year high of $42.75 US per pound and have shown a steady increase since the mid-point of 2015. Cobalt is a vital component of many of the lithium-ion batteries used in a wide range of applications from cell phones to electric vehicles (EV) and the home energy storage market. Driven primarily by the EV market demand for cobalt is expected to remain strong and growing for the near future. Currently over 60% of the global supply of cobalt is sourced from mines operating in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). Political instability in the DRC coupled with social-economic issues surrounding mining in the country including reports of child labour have led many tech companies to seek supplies of the metal from more stable jurisdictions.





