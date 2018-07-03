CORRECTING and REPLACING -- Golden Ridge Resources Begins Drill Program at Hank

KELOWNA, British Columbia, July 03, 2018 -- Please note that the release issued earlier today by Golden Ridge Resources Ltd. (TSXV:GLDN) under the headline "Golden Ridge Resources Mobilizes for Hank Drilling and Exploration Program" should be replaced by this release.



The correct release follows:

Golden Ridge Resources Begins Drill Program at Hank

Golden Ridge Resources Ltd. (“Golden Ridge” or the “Company”) (TSXV:GLDN) is pleased to announce that drilling has commenced at its Hank project located in BC’s Golden Triangle. The first hole will test the Williams Zone, a newly discovered alkalic Cu-Au porphyry system centered on a potassic altered, 400m diameter breccia pipe. A second drill rig is currently on site and will begin testing the newly discovered Kaip Zone which returned 21.62m of 6.26g/t Au and 52.1g/t Ag in hole HNK-17-009 (see June 8, 2018 press release).

Program Highlights:

A minimum of 6,000 meters of core drilling is planned for 2018 which will test five new high priority targets (see March 3, 2018 press release).





The 2018 program will satisfy the remaining approximate $100,000 in exploration expenditures required to earn a 100-per-cent interest in the Hank property from Lac Properties Inc. (subsidiary of Barrick Gold Corp.).





Golden Ridge recently completed its exploration camp on Highway 37, within 15 kilometres of the project, which will minimize flight time and maintain low-cost highway access for the 2018 campaign.

About Golden Ridge Resources:

Golden Ridge is a TSX-V listed exploration company engaged in acquiring and advancing mineral properties located in British Columbia. Golden Ridge currently has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the 1,700-hectare Hank gold-silver-lead-zinc property located in the Golden Triangle district, approximately 140 kilometres north of Stewart, British Columbia. Golden Ridge may earn the 100% interest in the Hank property by performing $1.7M of exploration work by the end of 2018.

For more information please contact:

Golden Ridge Resources Ltd.

Mike Blady

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: (250) 768-1168

Website: www.goldenridgeresources.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, include market prices, exploration and development successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Please see the public filings of the Company at http://www.sedar.com/ for further information.