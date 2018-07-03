Potash Ridge Announces Resignation of CFO

TORONTO, July 03, 2018 -- Potash Ridge Corp.. (the “Company”) (TSX:PRK) announces that Ross Phillips, Potash Ridge Corp.’s Chief Financial Officer, has resigned to pursue other opportunities.



"On behalf of the Board, I would like to wish Ross every success in his future endeavors," said Andrew Squires, Chief Executive Officer.

Potash Ridge has commenced the search for Mr. Phillips’s replacement and the Company will take the time necessary to find a suitable candidate. In the interim, Chris Reid, a director of the Company, will assume the role of Acting Chief Financial Officer.

