Avalon Advanced Materials (OTCQX:AVLNF), based in Toronto, Canada, is a unique company in the mineral development business, aspiring to sustainably produce clean tech materials. “We have integrated the principals of environmental social responsibility into our business philosophy,” explained Bubar. “We hope to position the Company as the new wave of mineral producers.”

Bubar provided an update on the Company’s Separation Rapids Lithium Project in northwestern Ontario. “This is an asset we have had for 20 years now,” said Bubar. “We have a fairly well-defined resource there of about 10 million tons. Our resource can be used in the process of making lithium battery products, but can also be used for making high strength glass. There is a lot of innovation happening in the glass industry now, and lithium is the critical ingredient for many of the new formulations.”

Avalon maintains a diverse portfolio of advanced-stage projects, including the East Kemptville Tin-Indium Project in Nova Scotia and Nechalacho Rare Earth Elements Project in the Northwest Territories. Bubar notes that lithium is not the only critical material needed for clean tech, such as electric vehicles - tin and the rare earths are also seeing increased demand.



“I think in the coming year we will have a fair bit of news,” Bubar continued. “As we are able to demonstrate that we have made substantial progress, investors can see that there is real value going to be created here.”

About Avalon Advanced Materials Inc.

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. is a Canadian mineral development company specializing in niche market metals and minerals with growing demand in new technology. The Company has three advanced stage projects, all 100%-owned, providing investors with exposure to lithium, tin and indium, as well as rare earth elements, tantalum, cesium, niobium, and zirconium. Avalon is currently focusing on its Separation Rapids Lithium Project, Kenora, ON and its East Kemptville Tin-Indium Project, Yarmouth, NS. Social responsibility and environmental stewardship are corporate cornerstones.

