Giga Metals Corporation - Voting Results

Vancouver, July 3, 2018 - Giga Metals Corp. (TSXV: GIGA). Pursuant to Section 11.3 of National Instrument 51-102, the following matters were put to vote at the Annual General Special Meeting of Giga Metals Corp. (the "Issuer") held on June 29, 2018:

1. Number of Directors

By vote of proxy (For: 7,161,941 Shares, Against: 27,500 Shares), the number of directors was set at four.

2. Election of Directors

By vote of proxy and in person, the following persons were elected as directors of the Issuer until their term of office expires:

For Withheld Lyle Davis 7,133,231 56,210 Mark Jarvis 7,140,231 49,210 Dr. Jon Hykawy 7,140,231 49,210 Phillip Robinson 7,160,231 29,210

3. Appointment and Remuneration of Auditor

By vote of proxy (For: 7,169,441 Shares, Withheld: 20,000 Shares), Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton Labonte LLP was appointed as auditor of the Issuer for the ensuing year and the directors are authorized to set the remuneration.

4. Approval of Stock Option Plan

By vote of proxy (For: 7,133,053 Shares, Against: 56,388 Shares); the approval of the resolutions set out in the Information Circular approving the Stock Option Plan.

5. Other business

By vote of proxy (For: 7,102,669 Shares, Against:86,772).

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Mark Jarvis"

MARK JARVIS, President

Tel: 604 681 2300

GIGA METALS CORPORATION

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.





Suite 203 — 700 West Pender St.

Vancouver, BC, Canada V6C 1G8

T: 604-681-2300

E: info@gigametals.com

W: www.gigametals.com

