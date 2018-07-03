Giga Metals Corporation - Voting Results

Vancouver, July 3, 2018 - Giga Metals Corp. (TSXV: GIGA). Pursuant to Section 11.3 of National Instrument 51-102, the following matters were put to vote at the Annual General Special Meeting of Giga Metals Corp. (the "Issuer") held on June 29, 2018:
1. Number of Directors
By vote of proxy (For: 7,161,941 Shares, Against: 27,500 Shares), the number of directors was set at four.
2. Election of Directors
By vote of proxy and in person, the following persons were elected as directors of the Issuer until their term of office expires:
For
Withheld
Lyle Davis
7,133,231
56,210
Mark Jarvis
7,140,231
49,210
Dr. Jon Hykawy
7,140,231
49,210
Phillip Robinson
7,160,231
29,210
3. Appointment and Remuneration of Auditor
By vote of proxy (For: 7,169,441 Shares, Withheld: 20,000 Shares), Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton Labonte LLP was appointed as auditor of the Issuer for the ensuing year and the directors are authorized to set the remuneration.
4. Approval of Stock Option Plan
By vote of proxy (For: 7,133,053 Shares, Against: 56,388 Shares); the approval of the resolutions set out in the Information Circular approving the Stock Option Plan.
5. Other business
By vote of proxy (For: 7,102,669 Shares, Against:86,772).
On behalf of the Board of Directors, "Mark Jarvis" MARK JARVIS, President Tel: 604 681 2300 GIGA METALS CORPORATION
Suite 203 — 700 West Pender St. Vancouver, BC, Canada V6C 1G8 T: 604-681-2300 E: info@gigametals.com W: www.gigametals.com
