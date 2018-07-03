Lucky Minerals Plans Exploration Program on Fortuna Concessions in Ecuador

Vancouver, B.C., July 03, 2018 -- Lucky Minerals Inc. (TSX.V: LJ) (OTCQB: LKMNF) (FRA:8LM) (“Lucky” or the “Company”) announces that the Company is planning an exploration program which is expected to begin shortly on the Fortuna Concessions in Ecuador. Kilometric alteration and breccia zones have been delineated following reconnaissance field visits last January and February. A comprehensive structural study and alteration mapping using satellite imagery have confirmed results from the reconnaissance surveys and 4 precise zones of interest in Fortuna 3 have been outlined measuring approximately 1km2 each. Detailed mapping, sampling and assaying of these 4 areas will be undertaken starting in mid-July (see image 1). This field program will be followed by an airborne geophysical survey in September to complement previous study of satellite imagery and identify and prioritize additional targets in all 12 Fortuna concessions...

