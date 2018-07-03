Strongbow Appoints Brenda Nowak as Corporate Secretary

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 03, 2018 -- Strongbow Exploration Inc. (TSX-V:SBW) (“Strongbow” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Brenda Nowak as Corporate Secretary, commencing with immediate effect.



Ms. Nowak has over 25 years of experience in the legal aspect of the securities’ industry and has been Corporate Secretary for North Arrow Minerals Inc. since 2012. Previously, she was Corporate Secretary for numerous other companies listed on both the TSX and TSX Venture Exchange, including Kaminak Gold Corp., International Northair Mines Ltd., New Dimension Resources Ltd., Troon Ventures Ltd., Capstone Mining Corp. and Stornoway Diamond Corp.. Prior to working in the public company arena, Ms. Nowak was a paralegal with DuMoulin Black LLP and other corporate securities law firms between 1990 - 2007.

ABOUT STRONGBOW EXPLORATION INC.

Strongbow’s focus is the South Crofty tin project, an iconic former producing copper and tin mine located in the towns of Camborne and Pool, Cornwall, England. The first documented production history from South Crofty dates back to 1592, and it was the last tin mine to close in Cornwall in 1998.

Strongbow published a NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate on the project on April 19, 2016 (see Technical Report here), and published a NI 43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment on the project on February 16, 2017 (see Technical Report here).

The project received an Underground Permission (mining licence) in 2013, which is valid until 2071, and Planning Permission to construct a new process plant in 2011. In October 2017, Strongbow was successful in securing a Water Discharge Permit allowing for the dewatering of the now flooded mine workings. In January 2018, the Company completed the sale of a 1.5% Net Smelter Returns Royalty to its largest shareholder, Osisko Gold Royalties, for C$7,170,000. These proceeds are being used to construct a water treatment plant, which is expected to be completed by the end of September 2018.

For additional information please contact: Irene Dorsman at (604) 210 8752 or by e-mail at idorsman@strongbowexploration.com or Sherman Dahl of Pretium Communications at (250) 558 8340.

Blytheweigh (Financial PR/IR-London) Tel: +44 207 138 3204 Tim Blythe tim.blythe@blytheweigh.com Camilla Horsfall camilla.horsfall@blytheweigh.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

“Richard D. Williams”

Richard D. Williams, P.Geo

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.