SouthGobi Announces the Appointments of Executive Director and Vice President

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 03, 2018 -- SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (TSX:SGQ) (HK:1878) (“SouthGobi” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointments of Mr. Shougao Wang, the Company’s chief executive officer, as an executive director and Mr. Tao Zhang as a vice president, with effect from July 3, 2018.



Appointment of executive director

Mr. Shougao Wang (“Mr. Wang”), aged 51, the Company’s chief executive officer, has been appointed by the board of directors (the “Board”) as an executive director and the chairman of the Health, Environment, Safety and Social Responsibility Committee, with effect from July 3, 2018. Mr. Wang is presently a director of various of the Company’s subsidiaries.

Mr. Wang is a seasoned mining professional, having accumulated over 30 years of project management and operational experience and has worked on a number of mining projects in Mongolia and across the globe. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Wang was the manager of the quality, health, safety and environment department at China Nonferrous Metal Industry’s Foreign Engineering and Construction Co., Ltd. (Shenzhen Stock Exchange, stock code: 000758) (“NFC”) from March 2017 until May 2018, during which he was responsible for project quality control, health, environmental protection, and workplace health and safety matters. Mr. Wang held various senior project management positions at different international mining projects operated by NFC and its parent company, China Nonferrous Metal Mining (Group) Co. Ltd., including project manager of the Chambishi copper mine, a large-scale copper mine in Zambia, project manager and vice president from 2000 to 2006 and chief executive officer of Tsairt Mineral LLC, the parent company of the Tumurtiin-Ovoo zinc mine in Mongolia, from 2011 to 2017.

Mr. Wang is a certified engineer in China. Mr. Wang obtained his bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Kunming University of Science and Technology in China in 1989 and a master’s degree in business administration from Renmin University in China in 2013.

There is no specific term or proposed length of service for Mr. Wang as executive director but Mr. Wang will be subject to retirement and re-election at the annual general meeting of the Company in accordance with the articles of continuation of the Company. Consistent with existing directors’ compensation, the director’s fees for Mr. Wang will be determined by the Board based on the recommendation of the Compensation and Benefits Committee of the Board, which is comprised of independent non-executive directors of the Company.

Appointment of vice president

Mr. Tao Zhang (“Mr. Zhang”), aged 36, has been appointed as a vice president of the Company and as a director of various of the Company’s subsidiaries, with effect from July 3, 2018. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Zhang was the senior supervisor of the corporate development (investment) department of NFC from June 2016 to May 2018. He joined NFC in March 2007 and has served as a manager in the sales and human resources departments and as a superintendent of the general manager’s office in Tsairt Mineral LLC, the parent company of the Tumurtiin-Ovoo zinc mine in Mongolia, from November 2007 to December 2012. Between December 2012 and June 2016, Mr. Zhang was a supervisor in the quality, health, safety and environment department of NFC.

Mr. Zhang is a certified safety engineer in China. Mr. Zhang obtained his bachelor’s degree in mining and geotechnical in 2004 and a master’s degree in mining and safety engineering management in 2006 from the Central South University in China.

About SouthGobi

SouthGobi, listed on the Toronto and Hong Kong stock exchanges, owns and operates its flagship Ovoot Tolgoi coal mine in Mongolia. It also holds the mining licences of its other metallurgical and thermal coal deposits in South Gobi Region of Mongolia. SouthGobi produces and sells coal to customers in China.



