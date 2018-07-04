Juggernaut Commences 2018 Surface Exploration Program

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 04, 2018 -- Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (TSX-V:JUGR) (Frankfurt:4JE) (the “Company" or “Juggernaut”) is pleased to announce the initiation of its surface exploration programs on both its Empire and Midas properties in preparation for the inaugural drilling program.



On the Midas property the program has been designed to test the King Solomon zone high-grade bedrock gold and polymetallic mineralization that was defined during the successful 2017 field program.

The program will include detailed geological mapping, trenching, whole rock and alteration studies, soil sampling, prospecting, channel sampling, and diamond drilling. In preparation for drilling the Company will also conduct a detailed IP (induced polarization) geophysical program designed to identify disseminated sulphides in the subsurface that are believed to be associated with an intensely developed array of faults and shear zones within a regional-scale alteration system (see January 15th Press Release).

On the Empire property, in preparation for the inaugural drilling program a similar surface exploration program is also planned. The program has been designed to outline the full extent of the high-grade gold and polymetallic mineralization of the Inca and Babylon Trends (see December 5th Press Release). Mineralization is believed to be associated with both porphyry and volcanic massive sulphide mineralizing systems. Additionally, the program will also focus on the newly discovered Big One anomaly, a highly conductive body measuring 1000 x 800 x 300 metres (see February 12th Press Release). This target is drill-ready and located in a world class geological setting with excellent potential to host VMS deposits.

Results from the program will be released once assays have been received, compiled, and interpreted.

Mr. Dan Stuart, Director, President and CEO of Juggernaut states:

“We look forward to reporting the results from this summer’s exploration and drilling with much anticipation.”

Stefan Kruse, Ph.D., P. Geo., Chief Geologist, is the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, for Juggernaut Exploration projects, and supervised the preparation of, and has reviewed and approved, the technical information in this release.

