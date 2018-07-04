Durango Resources Inc. Engages Drill Company

Vancouver, July 4, 2018 - Durango Resources Inc. (TSX.V-DGO) (Frankfurt-86A1) (OTCQB-ATOXF), (the "Company" or "Durango") is pleased to report that it has engaged Chibougamau Diamond Drilling to drill the Company's wholly owned Decouverte Gold Property located 120km north of Chibougamau, Quebec.

Chibougamau Diamond Drilling is very experienced with drilling in the area, having worked at the nearby Troilus Mine which previously produced 2 million ounces of gold, and contains another 2 million ounces of indicated & inferred gold resources according to the Mineral Resource Estimate reported in November 2017.

Durango's President Marcy Kiesman stated, "We look forward to working with Chibougamau Diamond Drilling as they are experienced and familiar with both the area and geology. Chibougamau Diamond Drilling is working with J. Macleod Exploration from Mistassini which supplies work forces to its contracts. Durango is well positioned for discovery in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay Territory and we are excited to get the drills turning on our grassroots Decouverte Gold Property."

Decouverte is a shear-zone hosted orogenic gold quartz vein project located along the Frotet-Troilus greenstone belt north of Chibougamau. The project area is 60km2, 100%-held by Durango, and has never been drilled before. Drilling is scheduled to commence in early July and the program is for 2,400 meters of diamond core drilling to test the Main Zone Nord, Main Zone Central and Shear Zone 1 at Decouverte. See news release dated January 16, 2018 for details on the proposed drill program.

The Company would also like to announce the issuance of 300,000 consultant and director options exercisable at $0.10 for a period of 3 years. The options are issued in accordance with provisions of the Company's stock option plan and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

