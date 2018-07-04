Centenera Closes Oversubscribed $0.525 Million Private Placement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 04, 2018 -- Centenera Mining Corp. (“Centenera” or the “Company”) - (TSX-V:CT) (OTCQB:CTMIF) announces that it has closed the non-brokered private placement announced on June 29, 2018 (the "Financing"). As a result of the Financing, the Company issued a total of 4,380,333 units (each, a "Unit") priced at $0.12 per Unit to raise gross proceeds of $525,640. Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Share") and one common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"), with each Warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one Share at an exercise price of $0.20 per Share for a period of 36 months from the closing of the Financing.



All securities issued by the Company pursuant to the Financing are subject to a hold period of four months and one day in Canada. The Company did not pay finder's fees on any portion of the Financing.

The proceeds of the Financing are intended to be used to advance the Esperanza and Organullo projects and for general working capital purposes.

The foregoing securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “1933 Act”) or any applicable state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) or persons in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor will there be any sale of the foregoing securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of

CENTENERA MINING CORPORATION

"Keith Henderson"

President & CEO

