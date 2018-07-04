Ximen Mining Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

Vancouver, British Columbia (FSCwire) - Ximen Mining Corp. (TSX-V: XIM, “Ximen” or the “Company”) announces that all of the resolutions set out in the Company’s Notice of Meeting for its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on June 29, 2018 were approved by the shareholders, including the election of the five directors nominated by management as put forth in the Company’s Management Information Circular dated May 28, 2018, the approval of the Company’s stock option plan, including amendments to conform the plan to the requirements of TSX Venture Exchange Policy, the re-appointment of WDM Chartered Accountants of Vancouver, British Columbia as auditors, and the approval of a new restricted stock unit plan (“RSU Plan”) to provide the Company with an additional avenue to grant equity participation to its directors, officers, consultants and other key employees (“Eligible Persons”). Votes attaching to shares held by Eligible Persons were excluded from voting on the approval of the RSU Plan.

The senior officers of Ximen remain Christopher Anderson, Chief Executive Officer and President, and Nicolette Keith as Chief Financial Officer.

“We are pleased with another strong endorsement from our shareholders support. Ximen will continue to execute on its plans for 2018, focusing its financial resources and efforts on the exploration and advancement of its 100% owned epithermal, Brett Gold Project.” Mr. Anderson, President & CEO.

About Ximen Mining Corp.

Ximen Mining Corp. owns 100 percent interest in all three of its precious metal projects. Ximen`s two Gold projects, The Gold Drop Project and Brett Gold Project are located in southern British Columbia. Ximen also owns the Treasure Mountain Silver project adjacent to the past producing Huldra Silver Mine. Ximen is a publicly listed company trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol XIM, in the USA under the symbol XXMMF, and in Frankfurt, Munich, and Berlin Stock Exchanges in Germany under the symbol 1XMA and WKN with the number as A1W2EG.

