Pan Global Resources Announces the Engagement of Investor Relations Consultant

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 4, 2018) - Pan Global Resources Inc. (TSXV: PGZ) ("Pan Global" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the engagement of Pretium Communications Group ("Pretium") by its principal, Mr. Sherman Dahl, to provide media and investor relations services to the Company. Pretium has been retained on a twelve-month contract basis to advise the Company with respect to its public communication materials, to manage the social media accounts of the company and provide content, to assist in market awareness efforts, assist management in developing a strategy to enhance and expand the Company's exposure, and support corporate development initiatives.

Pretium principal, Mr. Dahl, has a proven record of being able to increase investor awareness and liquidity. Mr. Dahl was previously a vice-president and investment adviser with National Bank Financial, a leading Canadian investment dealer. In addition to managing a $150-million retail book and achieving Chairman's Council level, Mr. Dahl participated in numerous capital raises totaling over $100-million directly for various issuers with total issuer financings of $1 billion on behalf of retail and institutional clients over a 20-year career.

Pretium shall receive a monthly remuneration of $5,000 per month. The Agreement may be terminated with written notice at any time before September 30, 2018, and upon 60 days' written notice at any time after September 30, 2018.

About Pan Global Resources

Pan Global Resources Inc. is actively engaged in base and precious metal exploration in Spain, and is pursuing opportunities from exploration through to mine development. The company has committed to operating safely and with respect to the communities and environment where we operate.

On behalf of the Board of Directorswww.panglobalresources.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

TIM MOODY

President & CEO

E-mail: tmoody@panglobalresources.com

Statements which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. It is important to note that actual outcomes and the Company's actual results could differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, economic, competitive, governmental, environmental and technological factors that may affect the Company's operations, markets, products and prices. Readers should refer to the risk disclosures outlined in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis of its audited financial statements filed with the British Columbia Securities Commission.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.