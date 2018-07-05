Euro Sun Announces Date for the Annual General Meeting

TORONTO, July 04, 2018 -- Euro Sun Mining Inc. (TSX:ESM) (“Euro Sun” or the “Company”) announces that, further to the notice of record and meeting date filed on SEDAR on June 21, 2018, it has set August 22, 2018 as the date for the annual general meeting of Euro Sun (the “AGM”). The delay in holding the AGM was due to the ongoing negotiations with Lundin Mining Corp. (“Lundin”) and Nevsun Resources Ltd. (“Nevsun”) to acquire all of the shares of Nevsun. Please refer to the press release dated May 7, 2018 for further information on the proposed transaction with Lundin Mining and Nevsun.



The potential transaction would have required shareholder approval, and as such, Euro Sun delayed the AGM in case a special meeting of shareholders needed to be called. However, due to the ongoing nature of the negotiations, Euro Sun has elected to proceed with its annual meeting rather than continue waiting for conclusion of its negotiations with Lundin Mining and Nevsun.

About Euro Sun Mining Inc.

Euro Sun is a Toronto Stock Exchange listed mining company focused on the exploration and development of its 100%-owned Rovina Valley gold and copper project located in west-central Romania, which hosts the second largest gold deposit in Europe.

