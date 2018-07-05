Pacific Rim Cobalt Appoints SE Asia-based Executive G. B. Fielding to Board

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 05, 2018 -- Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp. (CSE:BOLT) (FRANKFURT:NXFE) (OTCQB:PCRCF) (the “Company” or “Pacific Rim Cobalt”) a resource company with assets located proximal to the world’s largest cobalt market, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Geoffrey Baille Fielding to its Board of Directors.



Mr. Fielding was educated at the Sorbonne in Paris and has an LLB from the faculty of law at the London School of Economics. He was an equity partner at Grenfell & Colegrave, one of the oldest city of London stockholding firms before the company was acquired by CIBC, Canada's largest retail bank. As a London director of CIBC's investment division, Mr. Fielding founded the overseas investment division in the Caribbean where over a three-year period he built up and managed funds valued at over USD$1-billion.

In 2007, Mr. Fielding moved to Southeast Asia where he is now based. He is currently president and chief executive officer of a Chinese investment management company and chairman of a Malaysian wealth fund. He represents both companies as well as several other Hong Kong and international clients regarding strategic investment opportunities.

Ranjeet Sundher, President of Pacific Rim Cobalt notes, “I am delighted to welcome Mr. Fielding as the most recent addition to our board today. His appointment is a singular opportunity that will pay dividends in terms of increasing our presence in China. Our strategy has always been focused on gaining a foothold in this rapidly growing marketplace. China is a global leader in the production of batteries to service the burgeoning electric vehicle industry and Mr. Fielding brings extraordinary access to numerous market influencers both in Hong Kong and across the nation. We look forward to working closely with him as we continue our quest to build demonstrable asset worth and ultimately shareholder value in what appears to be a robust battery minerals sector for the foreseeable future.”

About Pacific Rim Cobalt (CSE:BOLT) (FRANKFURT:NXFE) (OTCQB:PCRCF) Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp. is a Canadian publicly listed company currently focused on the development of cobalt projects within Indonesia. Its Cyclops project encompasses cobalt and nickel mineralization as well as excellent infrastructure for year-round development activities. The Company believes cobalt will be the next dominant investment trend related to the critical components of lithium-ion batteries. Cobalt is currently in a global supply deficit, has a vulnerable supply chain, and is part of an emerging sector with extraordinary potential. Pacific Rim believes that the quality of our assets and our proximity to markets give us the opportunity to be a leader in the cobalt development space. For more information, visit: www.pacificrimcobalt.com.

