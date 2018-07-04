Golden Hope Mines Announces Results of the Annual General Meeting

MONTREAL, July 5, 2018 - Golden Hope Mines Ltd. is pleased to announce that all matters put forward to the shareholders for approval at its 2018 Annual General and Special Meeting ("AGM") held on June 27, 2018 in Montreal, Quebec were passed.

At the AGM, the following individuals were re-elected as the directors of the Company: Michael Zurowski, Chairman, Frank Candido, President, Roy Millington, Michael Alexander Dehn and Mark Billings.

The shareholders further appointed MNP LLP as the auditors of the Company for the current year and the directors were authorized to determine the remuneration to be paid to the auditors.

The shareholders also re-approved the Company's stock option plan.

About Golden Hope Mines Limited:

Golden Hope Mines Ltd. is a mineral exploration company that seeks to grow shareholder value through the acquisition, exploration and development of gold and base metal projects suitable for underground and/or open-pit mining. The company's focus is currently in southeastern Quebec, Canada. The company's claim blocks lie within an area that extends approximately 100 kilometres along the Appalachians of southeastern Quebec from near Ste-Lucie-de-Beauregard to about 16 kilometres southwest of Beauceville. The Bellechasse-Timmins gold deposit lies 5 kilometres southeast of St-Magloire within the Bellechasse Belt an approximately 18 kilometre long mineralized area.



For further information on Golden Hope Mines Limited please visit: www.goldenhopemines.com.







Golden Hope Mines Ltd.

Frank Candido President, Director

514-969-5530

fcandido@goldenhopemines.com

www.goldenhopemines.com



