M2 Cobalt Confirms Two Drill-Ready Targets and Numerous High Priority Targets at Its Kilembe Area Properties

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 5, 2018) - M2 Cobalt Corp. (TSXV: MC) (the "Company") is pleased to announce final results of the Geotech Ltd., helicopter borne VTEM™ B-Field horizontal magnetic gradiometer geophysical surveys recently completed at its Kilembe-area properties ("the VTEM Surveys"). A total of 2,943 line kilometres of high-resolution airborne data was acquired. This high-resolution data was collected at 100 metre line spacing.

Following the announcement of initial results on the Company's southern license in the Kilembe area ("EL 1674") on June 12, 2018, final results have now been completed on that license and also the Company's northern license in the Kilembe area ("EL 1673").

The VTEM Surveys conducted were designed to discover buried "Kilembe-style" sulphide deposits on the Company's licenses surrounding the historic Kilembe mine, with a focus on deposits with similar "signatures" to the deposits which produced significant amounts of high grade copper and cobalt while the Kilembe mine was operational.

In addition to the two "drill-ready" high priority targets previously announced, the VTEM Surveys have confirmed a further 719 targets across both Kilembe-area licenses, of which 80 are considered high priority and merit detailed follow-up by the Company's ground crews. Maps providing more detail on the targets discovered can be found on the Company's web site: http://www.m2cobalt.com/index.php/projects/kilembe

The Company has now commenced follow-up ground work at its Kilembe-area properties, focusing on geochemical sampling programs in and around the high priority targets identified in the VTEM Surveys. This process will also enable the Company to delineate specific drill collars for its initial drill program at its Kilembe-area licenses targeted for later this summer.

Simon Clarke, CEO stated, "We are delighted with the results of our VTEM Surveys. Not only have they identified two high priority drill targets at Kilembe, they have also identified numerous additional high-quality targets which merit detailed follow-up.

In addition, with our trenching programs now complete at both our Waragi and Bombo targets, and with results anticipated shortly, we are focusing efforts on delineating specific drill collars and selecting an appropriate initial drilling program on the targets already identified at both Kilembe and Bujagali. "

About M2Cobalt

M2 Cobalt Corp. is focused on discovering and developing world-class cobalt assets (and related minerals) to help address the growing deficit in the supply of cobalt. The Company has a large, highly prospective land package in the Republic of Uganda, East Africa bordering historic production and on the same mineral trends as some of the major mines in the neighbouring DRC where over 60% of world cobalt supply originates. Uganda is a stable country with a growing economy looking to re-energize its historic mining industry. The Company has a highly experienced management team and board of directors, which has been involved in funding and advancing resource projects globally. The Company also owns licenses over 2,800 hectares of land in the Cobalt Camp in Ontario, Canada. Further information on the Company and its projects can be found at www.m2cobalt.com

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dean Besserer, P.Geol., the Technical Advisor of the Company and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

