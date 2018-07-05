Bankers Cobalt to Drill on Three DRC Exploration Permits

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Bankers Cobalt Corp. (TSXV: BANC) (FSE: BC2) (OTCQB: NDENF) (the "Corporation" or "Bankers") is pleased to provide an update on exploration activities in the Democratic Republic of Congo ("DRC").

Grant Dempsey, President and COO of Bankers, stated: "In line with Bankers aggressive exploration approach, we intend to simultaneously drill on three concessions being the Kankutu, Kabolela, and 292 permits. Bankers can implement these drill programs due to the exploration work completed during the last 8 months in the DRC. We are excited to be drill testing these well-located permits".

Kankutu Project

Bankers has started Reverse Circulation drilling ("RC") at the Kankutu Project located south of Lubumbashi and within 3 kms of the operating Kimpe cobalt and copper mine. This drilling is being conducted based on positive geochemical and geophysics results. The drilling program is planned for 1250 meters and may be adjusted based on results received.

Kabolela Project

RC drilling is expected to commence on the Kabolela permit within the next few days as a drill has been mobilized to the site. Drilling will initially focus on the large dump located close to the southern property boundary to determine the grade distribution within the dump. Drilling is also planned on the south-central area of Kabolela to test zones that returned elevated soil sampling results. The drilling program is planned for 1100 meters and may be adjusted based on results received.

292 Project

Trenching at 292 has intersected a zone with elevated copper, cobalt and silver in trench grab samples at the western end of the license area. The anomalous zone is hosted in and proximal to a silicified breccia with open space fill. Infill trenching to date has intersected the same breccia zone up to 150m along strike. The drilling program is planned for 1600 meters and may be adjusted based on results received.

Additional Exploration Activity

Auger drilling has commenced on the Mamba and Green Mamba licenses which are directly along strike from African Battery Metals (ABM) Kasinka Project, approximately 40km east of Lubumbashi. These permits are in an area with 7 producing cobalt/copper mines within a 40km radius of the licenses. Auger drilling is also planned to start next month on several other licenses which are located along known highly prospective mineralized corridors to accelerate the exploration work in the DRC during the dry season. Bankers uses auger drilling as a preliminary exploration tool on licenses having thick over burden to obtain reliable geochemical samples. The auger drill holes average 9 meters in depth to reach bedrock.

Qualified/competent person -- National Instrument 43-101 and JORC Code

The geological information in this announcement has been reviewed by Mr. Adam Anderson, Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG), a competent person (as defined in the JORC code, 2012 edition) and (being a recognized professional organization for the purposes of the Australian Securities Exchange listing rules). Mr. Anderson is also the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 who has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.

Mr. Anderson is the DRC Exploration Manager for Bankers. He has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralization, the type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a competent person as defined in the JORC Code and under National Instrument 43-101.

About Bankers

Bankers is a natural resource company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of cobalt and copper mineral properties in the DRC to world-class Canadian standards. As battery production for EV's surges, demand for cobalt will probably exceed supply for many years. According to a recent report by Transparency Market Research, global sales of lithium-ion batteries are expected to reach US$70B by 2024, for a compound growth rate of 11.6% over the years beginning in 2016. Bankers hold rights to 26 separate mineral concessions strategically located in the southern DRC Copperbelt and having a total area of more than 391 km². Bankers has the intention to acquire interests in additional concessions. All concessions were obtained as either new grants or through reputable DRC partners and have clean title with no government involvement, making Bankers one of the few, and perhaps only, junior public mining company in the DRC to have 26 concessions capable of being currently explored. Bankers has an experienced operations team operating in the southern CopperBelt of the DRC. Bankers believes it is the front runner in advancing cobalt and copper exploration by a junior mining company in the DRC.

