Grant of Share Options
Bishopsgate, London (FSCwire) - The Board of SolGold plc (SolGold or the Company) wishes to advise of the grant of a combined total of 21,500,000 unlisted share options over ordinary shares of the Company including:
- 21,250,000 share options to the Company's key employees exercisable at 40 Pence expiring on 4 July 2020;
- 250,000 share options to a third party as part of their services contract exercisable at 60 pence expiring on 4 July 2021.
Following the allotment of these share options, the Company has on issue a total of 1,696,245,686 fully-paid ordinary shares, 9,795,884 share options exercisable at 14p; 31,795,884 share options exercisable at 28p; 21,250,000 share options exercisable at 40p and 47,012,000 share options exercisable at 60p.
CONTACTS
Mr Nicholas Mather Tel: +61 (0) 7 3303 0665
SolGold plc (Chief Executive Officer) +61 (0) 417 880 448
nmather@solgold.com.au
Mr Karl Schlobohm Tel: +61 (0) 7 3303 0661
SolGold plc (Company Secretary)
kschlobohm@solgold.com.au
Ms Anna Legge Tel: +44 (0) 20 3823 2131
SolGold plc (UK Market IR / PR)
alegge@solgold.com.au
Source: SolGold plc (TSX:SOLG, LSE:SOLG, OTC Pink:SLGGF)
