Grant of Share Options

Bishopsgate, London (FSCwire) - The Board of SolGold plc (SolGold or the Company) wishes to advise of the grant of a combined total of 21,500,000 unlisted share options over ordinary shares of the Company including:

21,250,000 share options to the Company's key employees exercisable at 40 Pence expiring on 4 July 2020;

250,000 share options to a third party as part of their services contract exercisable at 60 pence expiring on 4 July 2021.

Following the allotment of these share options, the Company has on issue a total of 1,696,245,686 fully-paid ordinary shares, 9,795,884 share options exercisable at 14p; 31,795,884 share options exercisable at 28p; 21,250,000 share options exercisable at 40p and 47,012,000 share options exercisable at 60p.

CONTACTS

Mr Nicholas Mather Tel: +61 (0) 7 3303 0665

SolGold plc (Chief Executive Officer) +61 (0) 417 880 448

nmather@solgold.com.au

Mr Karl Schlobohm Tel: +61 (0) 7 3303 0661

SolGold plc (Company Secretary)

kschlobohm@solgold.com.au

Ms Anna Legge Tel: +44 (0) 20 3823 2131

SolGold plc (UK Market IR / PR)

alegge@solgold.com.au

