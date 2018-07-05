Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
Grant of Share Options

10:24 Uhr  |  FSCwire

Bishopsgate, London (FSCwire) - The Board of SolGold plc (SolGold or the Company) wishes to advise of the grant of a combined total of 21,500,000 unlisted share options over ordinary shares of the Company including:

  • 21,250,000 share options to the Company's key employees exercisable at 40 Pence expiring on 4 July 2020;
  • 250,000 share options to a third party as part of their services contract exercisable at 60 pence expiring on 4 July 2021.

Following the allotment of these share options, the Company has on issue a total of 1,696,245,686 fully-paid ordinary shares, 9,795,884 share options exercisable at 14p; 31,795,884 share options exercisable at 28p; 21,250,000 share options exercisable at 40p and 47,012,000 share options exercisable at 60p.

CONTACTS

Mr Nicholas Mather                                                                           Tel: +61 (0) 7 3303 0665

SolGold plc (Chief Executive Officer)                                                       +61 (0) 417 880 448

nmather@solgold.com.au

Mr Karl Schlobohm                                                                            Tel: +61 (0) 7 3303 0661

SolGold plc (Company Secretary)

kschlobohm@solgold.com.au

Ms Anna Legge                                                                                  Tel: +44 (0) 20 3823 2131

SolGold plc (UK Market IR / PR)

alegge@solgold.com.au 

Follow us on twitter @SolGold_plc

To view the full announcement, please click on the following link.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/7083T_1-2018-7-5.pdf  


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.



To view the associated document to this release, please click on the following link:
public://news_release_pdf/solgold07052018.pdf

To view the original release, please click here



Source: SolGold plc (TSX:SOLG, LSE:SOLG, OTC Pink:SLGGF)

