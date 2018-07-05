American Creek Grants Purchase Option for Remainder of Electrum Project JV to Tudor Gold

Cardston, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - July 5, 2018) - American Creek Resources Ltd. (TSXV: AMK) ("the Corporation") today announced that it has granted Tudor Gold Corp. ("Tudor") an option to buy out the Corporation's 40% interest in the Electrum Project Joint Venture located near Stewart, British Columbia.

Tudor paid the Corporation a non-refundable payment of $50,000 upon entering the agreement. If Tudor decides to exercise the option, a further payment of $2,650,000 will be made to the Corporation on or before August 15, 2018.

This transaction is subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About American Creek

American Creek holds a strong portfolio of gold and silver properties in British Columbia.

Three of those properties are located in the prolific "Golden Triangle:" the Treaty Creek and Electrum joint venture projects with Tudor Gold (Walter Storm) as well as the 100% owned past producing Dunwell Mine.

The Corporation also holds the Gold Hill, Austruck-Bonanza, Ample Goldmax, Silver Side, Red Tusk and Glitter King properties located in other prospective areas of the province.

For further information please contact Kelvin Burton at: Phone: 403 752-4040 or Email: info@americancreek.com. Information relating to the Corporation is available on its website at www.americancreek.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Information: This news release contains forward-looking statements regarding the option of the Corporation's 40% interest in the Electrum Project Joint Venture and the potential exercise thereof by the optionee. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Whether or not the optionee chooses to exercise the option is out of the control of the Corporation. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. Except as required by law, the Corporation does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof.